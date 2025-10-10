Red Bull KTM officially releases Tom Vialle to head back to MXGP

Red Bull KTM and Tom Vialle have agreed to separate after seven years together, a partnership that included two MX2 World Championships and two 250 East Supercross titles.

After winning the 2024 250 SX East championship, Vialle had one season to defend his title before Monster Energy Supercross rules required him to move into the 450 division. Vialle successfully defended that title last year, finished fifth in Pro Motocross, and third in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki agree to part ways Jorge Prado secured his early release after a disappointing season filled with injury and modest results.

KTM reportedly offered Vialle a 450 ride if he wanted to stay in the United States next season, but a conflicting offer from Honda for multiple seasons will see him move back to Europe in 2026. An official announcement from Honda is expected soon.

Vialle’s time in America produced three Supercross victories and 18 podiums. He won twice more in the Motocross series and scored eight overall podiums. Vialle has three SuperMotocross podiums.

“The entire Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team thanks Tom for his dedication and success and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors,” the team said in a news release.

