Ken Roczen renews with ECSTAR Suzuki for 2026

After finishing fourth in the SuperMotocross World Championship League in 2025, Ken Roczen has resigned with the Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki team for 2026.

"[We are] very excited to have Ken back with the team for what will be our fourth-year building together.” said Dustin Pipes, Team Principal at Pipes Motorsports Group. “We’ve achieved great success together and look forward to continuing to build upon it. We want to see Ken on a yellow Suzuki motorcycle for the rest of his career.”

For now, the deal is only a one-year extension.

Roczen began the 2025 season with a second-place finish in the Supercross season opener in Anaheim, California, and scored 11 SX top-fives until Round 15 of 17 in Pittsburgh. He finished fifth in the championship standings despite missing his last two rounds after deciding to heal from an injury he suffered earlier in the season.

“I’m excited to sign another year with the team,” Roczen said. “We have built a solid foundation over the last few years, and I’m excited to continue to work with the people that I have worked with for the last four years because I feel like that is when the best results come. I think we have a lot up our sleeve for the 2026 season, and I am excited to continue this relationship.”

The highlight of the 2025 season for Roczen was winning the Daytona Supercross race.

“Re-signing Ken Roczen was an easy decision. He led the points last year, delivered one of the sport’s most iconic wins at Daytona, and continues to raise the bar for our program. The next step is to keep building on that success, with a championship always being the ultimate goal we’re working toward together.” said Chris Wheel, Motorsports Manager at Suzuki Motor USA.

More SuperMotocross News

Haiden Deegan out, Justin Cooper in for MXoN Team USA

RJ Hampshire replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN team

Chase Sexton withdraws from 2025 MXoN

Las Vegas 450 Results | 250 Results

Haiden Deegan breaks collarbone in Las Vegas crash at Las Vegas

Jett Lawrence wins 450 SMX Championship for third time

Jo Shimoda wins Las Vegas, SMX 250 championship

Jett Lawrence remains perfect with Las Vegas Moto 1 win

Jo Shimoda wins Las Vegas Moto 1

Jett Lawrence survives Q1 Las Vegas mistakes, lands on top of 450 sheet

