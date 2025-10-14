Colt Nichols renews with H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki

Colt Nichols renewed his contract with Suzuki Motor USA, LLC and Pipes Motorsports Group for the 2026 SuperMotocross season.

Nichols will race alongside Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen.

“Super excited to re-sign with the PMG team for next season,” said Colt Nichols in a news release. “Was really happy to almost get a full season under my belt in ‘25 and I’m ready to elevate and improve for the ‘26 season. Love working with this team and being around the guys week in week out. I’m pumped for the future - let’s get to work.”

Colt Nichols first joined the team beginning with Round 9 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season at Unadilla MX Park in New Berlin, New York. He qualified for the SuperMotocross playoffs that year and scored top-10s in the first two rounds.

“Continuing on with Colt for another season has been in the team’s plans for some time, so I’m glad to finally announce it,” said Dustin Pipes, Team Principal of Pipes Motorsports Group. “A former champion, Colt brings a level of professionalism to the team that makes him easy to work with. I look forward to seeing him progress and show his talent level on the racetrack in 2026.”

Nichols won the 2021 Supercross 250 East title before moving up to the 450 class in 2023. His best championship standing on the big bike has been ninth in the 2023 SuperMotocross playoffs, showing an ability to step up in high-profile races.

The 2025 season was highlighted by top-10 results in Supercross in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and in Pro Motocross in Washougal, Washington.

Following that race, Nichols was sidelined with a thumb injury that kept him out of the final three Motocross rounds and the SuperMotocross playoffs. He was 18th in the Motocross, his best outdoor showing since moving into the 450 class in 2023.

