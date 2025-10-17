Justin Barcia, GasGas part, opening the way for Troy Lee Designs’ switch to Ducati
GasGas Factory Racing thanked Justin Barcia for his service, opening the way for his current team, Troy Lee Designs, and Barcia to announce a move to Ducati in 2026.
“Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing would like to express its thanks to Justin Barcia after five historic years together in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships, which included the brand’s first 450SX Main Event and 450MX overall victories,” the manufacturer said in a news release.
Barcia’s first win with the team came in their first season together when he won the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross race in Houston, Texas. This was their first race together and also the first-ever win for the manufacturer.
Later that year, he won the Pro Motocross race in Millville, Minnesota. Barcia’s third and final GasGas victory came in 2023 in a muddy race at East Rutherford, New Jersey.
In 2025, Barcia scored two top-fives in Supercross and two more in Motocross before qualifying for the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs. He hovered around the top 10 in all three races with a best result of ninth in the season finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Troy Lee Designs will reportedly switch to Ducati in 2026, and that bike has been demonstrated at their hauler during the 2025 season. Barcia is expected to be named as the rider.
More SuperMotocross News
Haiden Deegan does dirt bike burnouts ahead of US GP
Hunter Yoder completes Club MX’s 2026 roster
KTM confirms departure of Chase Sexton
Colt Nichols renews with H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki
Daytona’s Frank Kelleher seeks SMX playoff race
Red Bull KTM officially says goodbye, Tom Vialle heads back to MXGP
Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki agree to part ways
Jason Anderson signs with Suzuki, joins Ken Roczen on team
SuperMotocross track maps revealed