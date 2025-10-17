 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Arizona
No. 23 Utah at No. 15 BYU prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Purdue at Notre Dame
How to watch No. 20 USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game
Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer turns back the clock and Blue Jays beat Mariners 8-2 in Game 4 to even ALCS

Justin Barcia, GasGas part, opening the way for Troy Lee Designs’ switch to Ducati

  • Dan Beaver,
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 17, 2025 01:11 PM

GasGas Factory Racing thanked Justin Barcia for his service, opening the way for his current team, Troy Lee Designs, and Barcia to announce a move to Ducati in 2026.

“Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing would like to express its thanks to Justin Barcia after five historic years together in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships, which included the brand’s first 450SX Main Event and 450MX overall victories,” the manufacturer said in a news release.

Barcia’s first win with the team came in their first season together when he won the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross race in Houston, Texas. This was their first race together and also the first-ever win for the manufacturer.

SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Chase Sexton Finish.JPG
With thanks, KTM confirms departure of Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton moved from Honda to KTM for the 2024 season, and he rewarded them with the Pro Motocross championship that year.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Later that year, he won the Pro Motocross race in Millville, Minnesota. Barcia’s third and final GasGas victory came in 2023 in a muddy race at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In 2025, Barcia scored two top-fives in Supercross and two more in Motocross before qualifying for the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs. He hovered around the top 10 in all three races with a best result of ninth in the season finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Troy Lee Designs will reportedly switch to Ducati in 2026, and that bike has been demonstrated at their hauler during the 2025 season. Barcia is expected to be named as the rider.

SMX LA Coliseum Tom Vialle horizontal face.JPG
Red Bull KTM officially says goodbye, Tom Vialle heads back to MXGP
Tom Vialle earned back-to-back 250 SX East championships with Red Bull KTM and would have been required to move into the 450 division in 2026.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

