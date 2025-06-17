Watch Now
KPMG CEO explains record-tying KPMG Women's purse
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague and KPMG CEO Paul Knopp join Golf Central to explain why it 'was the right time' to increase the KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse to a record-tying $12 million.
Lewis: KPMG has been a huge part of my golf career
KPMG ambassador and two-time major champion Stacy Lewis joins Golf Central to share her excitement for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship being in Texas, her motivation each day, the Solheim Cup and more.
How KPMG is ‘bringing excellence’ to women’s golf
KPMG Deputy Chair and COO Laura Newinski joins Golf Central to explain the types of technology they're implementing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in an effort to keep 'bringing excellence' to women's golf.
Stark: Weight of USWO win ‘hasn’t landed yet’
Maja Stark joins the media ahead of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship to reflect on how her life has changed after winning her first major at the U.S. Women's Open and how she's preparing for another one.
LPGA golfers ready for test at Fields Ranch East
Amy Rogers joins Golf Central to discuss Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco hosting the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for the first time, and LPGA Tour golfers share why the course is going to be a challenge this week.
PGA Tour golfers react to Rolapp being named CEO
George Savaricas catches up with Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, and other PGA Tour golfers to get their reaction to Brian Rolapp being named the PGA Tour's next CEO.
Nordqvist up to ‘challenge’ as Solheim Cup captain
Anna Nordqvist joins Golf Central to discuss where her success in major championships stems from, what it means to captain the 2026 European Solheim Cup team, and how she is embracing the challenge.
Grant is ‘finding peace with game’ on LPGA Tour
Linn Grant joins Golf Central to discuss her confidence on the LPGA Tour, what she learned during her time at Arizona State, why she tries to be in the weight room as much as possible and her friendship with Maja Stark.
Rolapp drawn to Tour’s strength, growth potential
Rex Hoggard chats with PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp to for insight on what drew him to the role, his relationship with Jay Monahan, and what he is taking from his NFL experience to maximize on golf's growth potential
Sagström focused on KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Madelene Sagström joins the table to discuss her struggles to "get it going" in last Sunday's round, and how she will "carry momentum" into the weekend.