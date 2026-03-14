Alexis Pinturault sets retirement from Alpine skiing

France’s Alexis Pinturault announced he will retire from Alpine skiing after this season, ending a career that included three Olympic medals and a World Cup overall title.

His last race will be the World Cup Finals giant slalom on March 24 in Norway, according to the French Ski Federation.

Pinturault, 34, earned Olympic giant slalom bronze in 2014 and 2018 and combined silver in 2018.

In 2020-21, he became the first French Alpine skier since 1996-97 to win the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in the sport awarded to the skier who accumulates the most points across all race disciplines.

Pinturault did not make France’s team for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics after coming back from knee injuries sustained in season-ending crashes in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

He won eight World Championships medals, including combined gold in 2019 and in 2023 at his home resort of Courchevel.

In the mid-2010s, Pinturault was the youngest in a three-man rivalry in giant slalom along with American Ted Ligety (2014 Olympic GS gold medalist) and Austrian Marcel Hirscher (2018 Olympic GS gold medalist).

His most recent World Cup podium was in 2023, and his last World Cup win was in 2021.

His 34 career World Cup wins are the most for a French Alpine skier.