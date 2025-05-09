Skip navigation
Truist Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Charlie Woods fails to make it out of local qualifying for U.S. Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Keith Mitchell leads Shane Lowry by one entering weekend at Truist Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
49ers will put ball in McCaffrey’s hands in 2025
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Truist Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Charlie Woods fails to make it out of local qualifying for U.S. Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Keith Mitchell leads Shane Lowry by one entering weekend at Truist Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
49ers will put ball in McCaffrey’s hands in 2025
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Cubs calling up Horton to replace Imanaga
May 9, 2025 02:43 PM
The Cubs are calling up Cade Horton to replace the injured Shota Imanaga in their starting rotation, and James Schiano dives into what to expect from Chicago's top pitching prospect.
Related Videos
01:09
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
01:18
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base
01:18
Torkelson’s age an advantage in AL CPOY market
01:27
Woodruff nearing return for Brewers
01:13
Orioles’ Eflin set to return vs. Angels
01:26
Time to stash Chandler in redraft leagues
01:07
Bet early on Chandler for NL Rookie of the Year
01:45
Winker’s injury boosts Acuna’s fantasy stock
01:27
How Hernandez injury hampers Dodgers’ offense
01:14
Cubs could make change after Pressly’s struggles
01:38
What to expect from Carter upon return to Rangers
01:18
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
01:37
Cubs place Imanaga on IL with hamstring strain
01:41
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
01:33
What Casas’ injury means for Red Sox at first base
01:32
Burnes nursing shoulder injury amid slow start
01:29
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
01:24
Managers need ‘more clarity’ before dropping Trout
01:40
Chisholm Jr. placed on 15-day IL with oblique
01:26
Reds’ Stephenson trends up as Hays heads to IL
01:26
Yankees are ‘best bet’ in AL pennant markets
01:20
Martinez’s injury could create ‘mess’ for AZ
01:03
Padres’ King should be considered a fantasy ace
01:20
Judge off to historic start this season
01:28
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
01:20
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
01:39
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom
01:37
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation
01:16
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
01:18
Suárez expected to return to Phillies rotation
Latest Clips
01:16
49ers will put ball in McCaffrey’s hands in 2025
01:15
Hunter reportedly practicing mainly with offense
07:23
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
03:45
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
17:48
Knicks return home for Game 3 vs. Celtics
12:41
Dodgers have luxury to wait on Shohei pitching
01:44
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
01:46
Bet against Warriors sans Curry in G3 vs. Wolves
01:36
Take the points with red-hot Knicks in Game 3
04:03
USC must be ‘a lot closer’ to the playoffs in 2026
08:12
Can Alabama, Florida State bounce back in 2025?
08:22
Would Trump’s college sports commission help?
06:28
Is Texas QB Arch Manning as good as advertised?
10:25
Michigan’s Moore suspension marks a change
09:13
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
01:30
Bet both teams to score in Europa League Final
01:41
Bet Holmgren Over points now ‘playing more free’
01:44
Cavs at +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
01:10
IMSA prepares for a ‘masterclass’ at Laguna Seca
18:55
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 6
07:29
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
05:58
Where Clowney could continue his career
09:19
Fill in the Blank: Offseason vibe check
07:33
Pickens is ‘grateful’ to play with Prescott
06:04
Carter reportedly will wear No. 51
03:35
Jeanty among first-round picks inking rookie deals
14:19
Cowboys are Pickens’ ‘ultimate shot at redemption’
07:43
PIT got rid of ‘pebble in shoe’ trading Pickens
06:10
Steelers never ‘fully embraced’ Pickens’ talents
07:25
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
