MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Truist Championship 2025 - Round Two
Truist Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
PNC Championship - Round Two
Charlie Woods fails to make it out of local qualifying for U.S. Open
Truist Championship 2025 - Round Two
Keith Mitchell leads Shane Lowry by one entering weekend at Truist Championship

Top Clips

nbc_roto_huntergreene_250509.jpg
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
nbc_roto_cmc_250509.jpg
49ers will put ball in McCaffrey’s hands in 2025
nbc_roto_devers_250509.jpg
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Cubs calling up Horton to replace Imanaga

May 9, 2025 02:43 PM
The Cubs are calling up Cade Horton to replace the injured Shota Imanaga in their starting rotation, and James Schiano dives into what to expect from Chicago's top pitching prospect.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_huntergreene_250509.jpg
01:09
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
nbc_roto_devers_250509.jpg
01:18
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base
torkelson.jpg
01:18
Torkelson’s age an advantage in AL CPOY market
nbc_roto_woodruff_250508.jpg
01:27
Woodruff nearing return for Brewers
nbc_roto_zacheflin_250508.jpg
01:13
Orioles’ Eflin set to return vs. Angels
nbc_roto_chandler_250508.jpg
01:26
Time to stash Chandler in redraft leagues
bubbachandlerpirates.jpg
01:07
Bet early on Chandler for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_winkerv2_250507.jpg
01:45
Winker’s injury boosts Acuna’s fantasy stock
nbc_roto_hernandez_250507.jpg
01:27
How Hernandez injury hampers Dodgers’ offense
nbc_roto_pressly_250507.jpg
01:14
Cubs could make change after Pressly’s struggles
nbc_roto_evancarter_250506.jpg
01:38
What to expect from Carter upon return to Rangers
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250506.jpg
01:18
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
nbc_roto_imanaga_250506.jpg
01:37
Cubs place Imanaga on IL with hamstring strain
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250505.jpg
01:41
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
nbc_roto_casas_250505.jpg
01:33
What Casas’ injury means for Red Sox at first base
nbc_roto_burnesv2_250505.jpg
01:32
Burnes nursing shoulder injury amid slow start
nbc_roto_buehleril_250505.jpg
01:29
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_miketrout_250502.jpg
01:24
Managers need ‘more clarity’ before dropping Trout
nbc_roto_jazz_250502.jpg
01:40
Chisholm Jr. placed on 15-day IL with oblique
nbc_roto_tstephenson_250502.jpg
01:26
Reds’ Stephenson trends up as Hays heads to IL
nbc_roto_bte_alchampv2_250502.jpg
01:26
Yankees are ‘best bet’ in AL pennant markets
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250501.jpg
01:20
Martinez’s injury could create ‘mess’ for AZ
nbc_roto_michaelking_250501.jpg
01:03
Padres’ King should be considered a fantasy ace
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250501.jpg
01:20
Judge off to historic start this season
nbc_roto_marte_250430.jpg
01:28
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
nbc_roto_lewis_250430.jpg
01:20
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
degrom.jpg
01:39
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom
nbc_roto_glasnow_v3_250429.jpg
01:37
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation
nbc_roto_nimmo_250429.jpg
01:16
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
nbc_roto_suarez_250429.jpg
01:18
Suárez expected to return to Phillies rotation

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_cmc_250509.jpg
01:16
49ers will put ball in McCaffrey’s hands in 2025
nbc_roto_hunter_250509.jpg
01:15
Hunter reportedly practicing mainly with offense
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd2_250509.jpg
07:23
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_roryint_250509.jpg
03:45
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
nbc_dps_spikelee_250509.jpg
17:48
Knicks return home for Game 3 vs. Celtics
nbc_dps_bobcostas_250509.jpg
12:41
Dodgers have luxury to wait on Shohei pitching
cavseastchampbet.jpg
01:44
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
nbc_roto_minnesotawarriors_v2_250509.jpg
01:46
Bet against Warriors sans Curry in G3 vs. Wolves
nbc_roto_celticsknicks_v2_250509.jpg
01:36
Take the points with red-hot Knicks in Game 3
nbc_rtf_rileyusc_250509.jpg
04:03
USC must be ‘a lot closer’ to the playoffs in 2026
nbc_rtf_alabama_250509.jpg
08:12
Can Alabama, Florida State bounce back in 2025?
nbc_rtf_cfbcommission_250509.jpg
08:22
Would Trump’s college sports commission help?
nbc_rtf_archmanning_250509.jpg
06:28
Is Texas QB Arch Manning as good as advertised?
nbc_rtf_michiganmooresuspension_250509.jpg
10:25
Michigan’s Moore suspension marks a change
nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
09:13
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_roto_europafinal_250509.jpg
01:30
Bet both teams to score in Europa League Final
nbc_roto_okcvden_250509.jpg
01:41
Bet Holmgren Over points now ‘playing more free’
easternconferencechampions.jpg
01:44
Cavs at +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
nbc_imsa_lagunasecatease_250509.jpg
01:10
IMSA prepares for a ‘masterclass’ at Laguna Seca
nbc_cyc_vueltastg6_250509.jpg
18:55
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 6
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
07:29
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
05:58
Where Clowney could continue his career
nbc_pft_fillintheblank_250509.jpg
09:19
Fill in the Blank: Offseason vibe check
nbc_pft_pickensprescott_250509.jpg
07:33
Pickens is ‘grateful’ to play with Prescott
nbc_pft_carter_250509.jpg
06:04
Carter reportedly will wear No. 51
nbc_pft_jeanty_250509.jpg
03:35
Jeanty among first-round picks inking rookie deals
nbc_pft_pickensperception_250509.jpg
14:19
Cowboys are Pickens’ ‘ultimate shot at redemption’
nbc_pft_wrmentality_250509.jpg
07:43
PIT got rid of ‘pebble in shoe’ trading Pickens
nbc_pft_steelerspickens_250509.jpg
06:10
Steelers never ‘fully embraced’ Pickens’ talents
new_dart_site.jpg
07:25
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out