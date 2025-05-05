PGA Championship 2025: How to watch, TV times and schedule
Published May 5, 2025 10:00 AM
The men’s second major of the year, the PGA Championship, takes place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage and get daily highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship” (all times EDT; stream links added when available).
Monday, May 12:
- 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Tuesday, May 13:
- 9AM-5PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Wednesday, May 14:
- 9AM-5PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Thursday, May 15:
- 7AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN+)
- 1-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN)
- 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Friday, May 16:
- 7AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN+)
- 1-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN)
- 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Saturday, May 17:
- 8-10AM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN+)
- 10AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN)
- 1-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (CBS)
- 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Sunday, May 18:
- 8-10AM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN+)
- 10AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN)
- 1-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (CBS)
- 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)