PGA Championship 2025: How to watch, TV times and schedule

  
Published May 5, 2025 10:00 AM

The men’s second major of the year, the PGA Championship, takes place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage and get daily highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the PGA Championship” (all times EDT; stream links added when available).

Monday, May 12:

  • 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Tuesday, May 13:

  • 9AM-5PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Wednesday, May 14:

  • 9AM-5PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Thursday, May 15:

  • 7AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN+)
  • 1-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 1 (ESPN)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Friday, May 16:

  • 7AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN+)
  • 1-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 2 (ESPN)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Saturday, May 17:

  • 8-10AM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN+)
  • 10AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN)
  • 1-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (CBS)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Sunday, May 18:

  • 8-10AM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN+)
  • 10AM-1PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (ESPN)
  • 1-7PM: PGA Championship, Round 3 (CBS)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)