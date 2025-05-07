 Skip navigation
Truist Championship 2025: Odds, favorites for Philadelphia Cricket Club

  
Published May 7, 2025 09:42 AM

New course alert on the PGA Tour!

The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course will make its Tour debut this weekend, playing host to the year’s sixth signature event: the Truist Championship.

In: Rory McIlroy. Out: Scottie Scheffler. Take a random guess as to the favorite to claim the lion’s share of the large purse.

You probably guessed right. Here are the other top contenders.

Truist Championship odds (as of Wednesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):

  • Rory McIlroy: +400
  • Collin Morikawa: +1400
  • Xander Schauffele: +1600
  • Ludvig Åberg: +1600
  • Justin Thomas: +1600
  • Patrick Cantlay: +2000
  • Jordan Spieth: +2500
  • Viktor Hovland: +2500
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +2500
  • Russell Henley: +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
  • Corey Conners: +3000
  • Shane Lowry: +3500
  • Sepp Straka: +4000
  • Daniel Berger: +4000
  • Keegan Bradley: +4000
  • Maverick McNealy: +4000