Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Mississippi State announces plans to build $60 million indoor practice facility for football
Truist Championship 2025 - Previews
After crowd-sourcing swing advice, retired Eagles great Jason Kelce tackles Truist pro-am near Philly
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians

White Sox at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 7

Top Clips

nbc_golf_homaintv_250507.jpg
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
nbc_roto_winkerv2_250507.jpg
Winker injury boosts Acuna fantasy stock
nbc_golf_gloverintv_250507.jpg
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Mississippi State announces plans to build $60 million indoor practice facility for football
Truist Championship 2025 - Previews
After crowd-sourcing swing advice, retired Eagles great Jason Kelce tackles Truist pro-am near Philly
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians

White Sox at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 7

Top Clips

nbc_golf_homaintv_250507.jpg
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
nbc_roto_winkerv2_250507.jpg
Winker injury boosts Acuna fantasy stock
nbc_golf_gloverintv_250507.jpg
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Truist Championship Round 1 leader best bets

May 7, 2025 11:59 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell reveal their longshot bets to be the leader after Round 1 at the Truist Championship, including Wyndham Clark, Keith Mitchell and Stephan Jaeger.
nbc_roto_truistchampwinner_250507.jpg
1:29
Cantlay, Spieth worth Truist Championship bets
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250505.jpg
1:08
How Scheffler lapped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
nbc_golf_cjcupfinalrdv2_250504.jpg
13:29
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
nbc_golf_sales_penskev2_250503.jpg
1:49
Scheffler in control after Round 3 at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_pga_cjcuplitesrd3_250503.jpg
11:28
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
nbc_golf_cjcuprd2hl_250502.jpg
5:27
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
nbc_golf_cjcuprd1hl_250501.jpg
9:43
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiesitdownintv_250501.jpg
1:44
Scheffler dominates first round at TPC Craig Ranch
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250430.jpg
1:10
No. 18 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson could see low scores
Now Playing
nbc_roto_cjcup_250430.jpg
1:50
Bet on Jaeger, Knapp as CJ Cup first-round leader
Now Playing

nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
09:13
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_zurichinterview_250427.jpg
02:25
Griffin, Novak share ‘full circle’ win at Zurich
nbc_golf_zurichrd3_250426.jpg
09:02
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
nbc_golf_zurichrd2_250425.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
nbc_golf_zurichclassicrd1_250424.jpg
08:08
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
nbc_golf_moorechip_250424.jpg
01:04
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_basketballtalk_250425.jpg
46
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
nbc_golf_rexwalkandtalk_250424.jpg
01:46
Donald, Villegas’ rule at Zurich: ‘No sorrys’
nbc_golf_penske16s9_250421.jpg
01:15
Top shots from 2025 RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcfinalrd_250420.jpg
14:01
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_jthole3_250420.jpg
01:23
Thomas gets lucky break, makes par save
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
01:16
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd3_250419.jpg
12:41
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
04:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
sw_kim_site.jpg
14:47
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtinterview_250418.jpg
02:35
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
nbc_golf_rbcheritage_250417.jpg
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
02:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
nbc_golf_billyhorschelautograph_250417.jpg
55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
nbc_golf_justinthomasv2_250417.jpg
05:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250416.jpg
01:17
Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC’s Harbour Town
nbc_golf_rorysitdown_250414.jpg
05:45
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
03:59
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
nbc_golf_justinrosepressfull_250413.jpg
02:10
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
25:45
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
nbc_golf_lfjackonrory_250413.jpg
02:48
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
nbc_golf_fleetwoodlowryintv_250413.jpg
01:28
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250412.jpg
03:16
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
01:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday

nbc_golf_homaintv_250507.jpg
10:09
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
nbc_roto_winkerv2_250507.jpg
01:45
Winker injury boosts Acuna fantasy stock
nbc_golf_gloverintv_250507.jpg
10:24
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events
nbc_roto_pickens_250507.jpg
01:23
Pickens trade to Cowboys boosts his fantasy stock
nbc_roto_goedert_250507.jpg
01:10
Eagles restructure Goedert’s contract for 2025
nbc_roto_pitt_250507.jpg
01:07
Falcons expect Pitts to ‘take a big jump’ in 2025
nbc_golf_jtsoundreax_250507.jpg
05:03
Thomas has his ‘swagger back’ amid hot stretch
nbc_golf_rorysoundreax_250507.jpg
07:45
New freedom could elevate McIlroy yet further
nbc_dps_pksubbaninterview_250507.jpg
17:05
Subban: NHL is at ‘highest point in a long time’
nbc_dps_gerrydulacinterview_250507.jpg
10:01
Pickens trade about ‘more than talent level’
nbc_roto_hernandez_250507.jpg
01:27
How Hernandez injury hampers Dodgers’ offense
nbc_roto_pressly_250507.jpg
01:14
Cubs could make change after Pressly’s struggles
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercupdinner_250507.jpg
05:12
DeChambeau, Koepka invited to Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_dlb_gameofbasketball_250507.jpg
13:21
NBA brings playoff drama in second round
nbc_dlb_pacerscavaliers_250507.jpg
08:19
Pacers surging after Game 2 win vs. Cavs
nbc_csu_armsteadtop5oline_250507.jpg
04:05
Armstead shares his five toughest linemen in NFL
nbc_csu_armsteadoffensivegenuises_250507.jpg
07:51
Armstead describes playing for Payton, McDaniel
knicks_celtics.jpg
01:54
Best player props for Game 2 Knicks vs. Celtics
nbc_cyc_vueltastg4ehl_250507.jpg
23:53
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 4
nbc_csu_georgepickenstrade_250507.jpg
15:15
Rodgers factor makes Pickens move timing confusing
nbc_roto_warriorstimberwolves_250507.jpg
01:47
Will Wolves have the edge vs. Warriors in Game 2?
mikkostarsnhl.jpg
02:09
Take Rantanen, Andersen to win Conn Smythe Trophy
nbc_roto_frenchopen_240507.jpg
01:28
Alcaraz, Sinner among 2025 French Open favorites
nbc_dps_rayallenintv_250507.jpg
18:21
Allen analyzes Haliburton’s game-winner vs. Cavs
nbc_cbb_illjakucioniscomp_250507.jpg
03:02
Jakucionis top moments from Illini 2024-25 season
nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
08:14
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
02:18
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
13:25
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success
nbc_pft_tombradyshedeursanders_250507.jpg
08:43
Brady says he didn’t engage in Sanders evaluation
nbc_pft_harbaughherbert_250507.jpg
05:47
Harbaugh wants to get Herbert to Hall of Fame