Truist Championship Round 1 leader best bets
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell reveal their longshot bets to be the leader after Round 1 at the Truist Championship, including Wyndham Clark, Keith Mitchell and Stephan Jaeger.
Cantlay, Spieth worth Truist Championship bets
Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth have been "tearing the cover off the ball" and Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell explain why the two golfers are worth taking a chance on to win the Truist Championship.
How Scheffler lapped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
Look at how Scottie Scheffler pulled off his dominant, record-tying win in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson -- and how runner-up Erik van Rooyen left the weekend with an accomplishment of his own.
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Scheffler in control after Round 3 at CJ Cup
Anna Jackson and Tripp Isenhour examine Scottie Scheffler's performance from the first three rounds of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and how they can't imagine a world where Scheffler doesn't pick up his first win of the year.
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Scheffler dominates first round at TPC Craig Ranch
Scottie Scheffler reflects on an impressive 10-under first round at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, sharing how he was able to take advantage of the great conditions at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas and build up a two-stroke lead.
No. 18 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson could see low scores
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson continues at TPC Craig Ranch, and the 18th hole could be an opportunity for low scores after being played at its easiest in 2024.