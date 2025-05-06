Billy Horschel’s Ryder Cup dreams likely dashed with this announcement

Billy Horschel’s Ryder Cup dreams are likely dashed – for this year at least.

Horschel announced Tuesday morning that he is set to undergo right hip surgery early next week in Colorado and will be sidelined multiple months, perhaps the rest of this season.

“It’s an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar, but this is a preventative measure,” Horschel said. “I’m already itching to start rehab, get back to practicing, and I look forward to returning to the course sometime around late summer/early fall.”

Horschel withdrew from the Zurich Classic, where he was set to partner with Tom Hoge, citing a lower body injury.

The 38-year-old Horschel had made 12 starts this season, posting two top-10s but also missing five cuts. He currently sits No. 58 in FedExCup points, No. 24 in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 16 in U.S. Ryder Cup points.

Horschel also competed in the inaugural season of TGL, where his Atlanta Drive GC won the title. Horschel’s performance, passion and energy while playing on that team prompted many to tab him for a potential Ryder Cup debut this fall at Bethpage. The matches are scheduled for Sept. 25-28, so even if Horschel returns before then, he would need to receive a captain’s pick from Keegan Bradley, and even then, he likely would not have many, if any, reps.

“Every time we’re in a Ryder Cup year, I’m very well aware that I haven’t been part of a Ryder Cup team,” Horschel told Golf Channel on April 1. “But I can’t solely focus on that. I can’t have that be the driving force. At the end of the day, I’ve got to try and continue to get better as a player, continue to improve as a person, and hopefully through those gains and improvement, I can finally make a Ryder Cup team. I’ve done a lot of things in my career that I’m very grateful for and the wins I’ve had, and do I feel like I should be on a Ryder Cup team? Yeah, but have I done what I need to in terms of playing three, four, five months of consistent golf leading into the Ryder Cup? I haven’t done that, and that’s sort of been the Achilles heel a little bit; I just haven’t played as well over a period of time as the other 12 guys.

“I’m in the best situation that I think I’ve ever been in my career, at this stage, six months out from a Ryder Cup. I think if I can continue to improve and continue to play well and play consistently well, hopefully it lends itself to being a part of a Ryder Cup team.

“I would love to be a part of that zoo in New York. … It’s going to be the craziest Ryder Cup ever.”