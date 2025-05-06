Dodgers at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 6

Its Tuesday, May 6 and the Dodgers (23-11) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (13-20).

Tony Gonsolin is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Cal Quantrill for Miami.

Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani each went yard against Sandy Alcantara last night as the Dodgers rolled to a 7-4 win. Seven Dodgers’ pitchers combined to offer enough resistance allowing four runs on ten hits.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Marlins

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: SNLA, FDSNFL

Odds for the Dodgers at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-263), Marlins (+215)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Marlins

Pitching matchup for May 6, 2025: Tony Gonsolin vs. Cal Quantrill

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

Last outing: 4/30 vs. Miami - 6IP, 3ER, 6H, 0BB, 9Ks Marlins: Cal Quantrill (2-3, 8.10 ERA)

Last outing: 4/30 at Dodgers - 3.2IP, 4ER, 6H, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Marlins

The Dodgers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against NL East teams

Each of the last 6 matchups between the Marlins and the Dodgers have gone over the Total

The Dodgers have covered the Run Line in 8 of their last 10 matchups against the Marlins

Teoscar Hernandez picked up a couple of hits last night and has now hit safely in each of the last 3 games and in 12 of his last 13 games (22-54)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

