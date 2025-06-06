U.S. Open 2025: Pre-championship interview schedule at Oakmont Country Club

The 125th U.S. Open begins Thursday, June 12, at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Here’s a look at the pre-championship interview schedule for the men’s third major of the season, per the USGA. “Live From the U.S. Open” begins Monday at 3 p.m. (all times EDT):

Monday, June 9

Noon: Dustin Johnson, 2016 champion

1p.m.: Matt Vogt (a)

2:30 p.m.: Xander Schauffele

3 p.m.: Justin Thomas

Tuesday, June 10

9:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm, 2021 champion

1 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, 2011 champion

2 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, 2020, 2024 champion

3 p.m.: Collin Morikawa

4 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler

Wednesday, June 11

11 a.m.: USGA press conference

Saturday, June 14

9:30 a.m.: Johnny Miller, 1973 champion, and Jack Nicklaus, four-time champion