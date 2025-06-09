 Skip navigation
U.S. Open 2025: How to watch, TV times and streams for Oakmont major

  
Published June 9, 2025 07:00 AM

The men’s third major of the season takes place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, June 12-15.

The NBC Sports family has you covered all week. Golf Channel’s “Live From” will set the stage, recap the rounds and offer interviews, highlights and in-depth analysis. NBC and USA Network will provide live action, while Peacock will showcase exclusive coverage.

Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to sign up and watch multiple featured groups each morning and afternoon at Oakmont, as well as a multi-view experience in which you can watch all the featured groups at once, as well as daily All Access coverage.

Here’s a look at the weekly schedule. Featured groups will be added when available (all times EDT).

Monday, June 9

Tuesday, June 10

Wednesday, June 11

Thursday, June 12

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14

Sunday, June 15