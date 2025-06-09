U.S. Open 2025: How to watch, TV times and streams for Oakmont major
Published June 9, 2025 07:00 AM
The men’s third major of the season takes place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, June 12-15.
The NBC Sports family has you covered all week. Golf Channel’s “Live From” will set the stage, recap the rounds and offer interviews, highlights and in-depth analysis. NBC and USA Network will provide live action, while Peacock will showcase exclusive coverage.
Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to sign up and watch multiple featured groups each morning and afternoon at Oakmont, as well as a multi-view experience in which you can watch all the featured groups at once, as well as daily All Access coverage.
Here’s a look at the weekly schedule. Featured groups will be added when available (all times EDT).
Monday, June 9
- 3-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- 7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Tuesday, June 10
- 9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- 7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Wednesday, June 11
- 9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- 6-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Thursday, June 12
- 6:30AM-5PM: U.S. Open, full coverage (USA)
- 7:30AM-5PM: All-Access (Peacock)
- 7:15AM-12:40PM: Multi-view morning featured groups (Peacock)
- 7:18AM: Morning featured group 1 (Peacock)
- 7:29AM: Morning featured group 2 (Peacock)
- 7:40AM: Morning featured group 3 (Peacock)
- 1-6:30PM: Multi-view afternoon featured groups (Peacock)
- 1:03PM: Afternoon featured group 1 (Peacock)
- 1:14PM: Afternoon featured group 2 (Peacock)
- 1:25PM: Afternoon featured group 3 (Peacock)
- 5-8PM: U.S. Open, full coverage (Peacock)
- 8-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Friday, June 13
- 6:30AM-1PM: U.S. Open, full coverage (Peacock)
- 7:30AM-5PM: All-Access (Peacock)
- 7:15AM-12:40PM: Multi-view morning featured groups (Peacock)
- 7:18AM: Morning featured group 1 (Peacock)
- 7:29AM: Morning featured group 2 (Peacock)
- 7:40AM: Morning featured group 3 (Peacock)
- 1-6:30PM: Multi-view afternoon featured groups (Peacock)
- 1:03PM: Afternoon featured group 1 (Peacock)
- 1:14PM: Afternoon featured group 2 (Peacock)
- 1:25PM: Afternoon featured group 3 (Peacock)
- 1-7PM: U.S. Open, full coverage (NBC/Peacock)
- 7-8PM: U.S. Open, full coverage (Peacock)
- 7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Saturday, June 14
- 8-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- 9AM-2PM: Multi-view morning featured groups (Peacock)
- TBD: Morning featured group 1 (Peacock)
- TBD: Morning featured group 2 (Peacock)
- TBD: Morning featured group 3 (Peacock)
- 10AM-Noon: All-Access (Peacock)
- 10AM-Noon: U.S. Open, full coverage (USA)
- Noon-8PM: U.S. Open full coverage (NBC/Peacock)
- 1-6:30PM: Multi-view afternoon featured groups (Peacock)
- TBD: Afternoon featured group 1 (Peacock)
- TBD: Afternoon featured group 2 (Peacock)
- TBD: Afternoon featured group 3 (Peacock)
- 8-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Sunday, June 15
- 7-9AM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- 9AM-2PM: Multi-view morning featured groups (Peacock)
- TBD: Morning featured group 1 (Peacock)
- TBD: Morning featured group 2 (Peacock)
- TBD: Morning featured group 3 (Peacock)
- 9AM-Noon: All-Access (Peacock)
- 9AM-Noon: U.S. Open, full coverage (USA)
- Noon-7PM: U.S. Open full coverage (NBC/Peacock)
- 1-6:30PM: Multi-view afternoon featured groups (Peacock)
- TBD: Afternoon featured group 1 (Peacock)
- TBD: Afternoon featured group 2 (Peacock)
- TBD: Afternoon featured group 3 (Peacock)
- 7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)