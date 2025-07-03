 Skip navigation
Cleveland pitcher Luis Ortiz placed on non-disciplinary leave by MLB amid investigation

  
Published July 3, 2025 11:31 AM
Williams has 'taken off' for Guardians
May 22, 2025 03:03 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down Gavin Williams' recent stretch of strong starts, explaining why the Cleveland Guardians pitcher needs to be picked up in all fantasy baseball leagues.

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz was placed on non-disciplinary leave on Thursday due to an investigation by Major League Baseball.

MLB said Ortiz’s paid leave will be through the end of the All-Star break on July 18. MLB and the Guardians had no further comment on the investigation. Ortiz returned to Cleveland on Wednesday night.

The 26-year old Ortiz is in his first season with Cleveland after he was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh last December. The right-hander is 4-9 with a 4.36 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 16 starts this season. The nine losses are tied for the most in the American League.

Ortiz was slated to be the starting pitcher for Thursday night’s game at the Chicago Cubs. Instead, left-hander Joey Cantillo will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Cantillo is 1-0 with one save and a 3.81 ERA in 21 appearances this season.

Cleveland (40-44) has dropped a season-high six straight games and is 9-18 since May 1.