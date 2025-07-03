Dodgers’ Max Muncy injured while tagging out Michael A. Taylor of White Sox

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy was injured while tagging out Michael A. Taylor in the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox.

Taylor was caught stealing as catcher Will Smith threw to Muncy, who tagged Taylor for the second out of the inning.

Muncy sprawled on his back as a Dodgers athletic trainer came out to check on him. He had to be helped off the field. He was barely able to put any weight on his left leg. The team said he had left knee pain and he will have an MRI, manager Dave Roberts said.

“We feel optimistic,” Roberts said. “Our hope is that it’s a sprain. Obviously, for the next few days I’m sure he’ll probably be down.”

A White Sox trainer checked on Taylor, who sustained a bruised left trapezius in his back and left the game.

The incident occurred just before Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw got his 3,000th strikeout against Vinny Capra to end the inning.

“We’re all thinking about Munce right now,” Kershaw said. “He’s a huge part of our team. Made a great play there. I don’t really know why he stole third, like it just seemed unnecessary. I feel bad that it happened. We’re all holding our breath that Muncy will be OK.”