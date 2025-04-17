After disappointing Masters, Justin Thomas opens RBC Heritage with record-tying performance

Scottie Scheffler called it a fairly stress-free day. The world No. 1 was in position most of his opening round Thursday morning at the RBC Heritage, missing just three fairways and three greens, not carding a bogey and tallying seven birdies to shoot 7-under 64, a round that was equaled by Russell Henley.

And yet, both Scheffler and Henley still trail by three shots through 18 holes at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The round of the day belonged to Justin Thomas, who fresh off his T-36 at the Masters tied the Heirtage’s scoring record with a 10-under 61. Only David Frost in 1994 and Troy Merritt in 2015 had posted 61s in tournament play here.

“I’d say everything for the most part [was working well],” Thomas said. “I just played really solid. I feel like I didn’t do anything crazy. I just drove the ball well, which is very, very important out here, and I felt like it was just one of those days I put the ball in a spot that I had a lot of good numbers. I had a lot of kind of full wedges to where –although you have to be a little conservative at times out here, I felt like they were kind of pins and angles and everything that I could be a little aggressive and just kind of got rolling with it.”

Thomas’ 61 included a bogey at the par-4 10th hole, where he missed the fairway left and later three-putted from 38 feet. Otherwise, Thomas hit nine fairways and only failed to find two greens in regulation. Five of Thomas’ 11 birdies came from 4 feet and in. He also drained three birdie putts between 33 and 38 feet long.

And the round could’ve been better. Thomas said his best shot of the day was an 8-iron flushed from 180 yards out to 5 feet. However, Thomas missed the putt to close with par.

Thomas hasn’t won since capturing his second PGA Championship, at Southern Hills in May 2022. However, he entered this week’s signature event ranked eighth in the world thanks in large part to two runner-up showings and two other top-10s this year.

“I just didn’t play well last week,” Thomas said. “Put some really good work in I felt like the couple days leading into the start today, and I felt prepared. It was just about going out and doing it, and it was nice to do so.”