PGA Tour career money: Tommy Fleetwood first non-winner to do this...

  
Published June 23, 2025 11:53 AM

Tommy Fleetwood is still searching for his first PGA Tour victory.

Fleetwood, 34, notched his sixth career runner-up finish on Sunday at the Travelers Championship, sharing second with Russell Henley to take home a consolation prize of $1.76 million.

That was more than enough to push Fleetwood into the top 50 on the PGA Tour’s career money list. Fleetwood is now No. 46 at $31,301,518, and he’s not only the first non-winner to ever surpass $30 million in career earnings but the only non-winner currently in the top 90.

The next non-winner on the list is No. 95 Ben An at $21,095,128.

Here is the top 100 through Travelers:

﻿1 Tiger Woods $120,999,166
2 Rory McIlroy $105,905,758
3 Scottie Scheffler $87,663,070
4 Jim Furyk $71,507,269
5 Vijay Singh $71,281,216
6 Adam Scott $69,545,914
7 Justin Rose $69,060,060
8 Justin Thomas $69,040,885
9 Jordan Spieth $65,695,080
10 Jason Day $64,549,724
11 Matt Kuchar $60,864,786
12 Hideki Matsuyama $60,702,302
13 Xander Schauffele $59,660,609
14 Keegan Bradley $54,465,497
15 Patrick Cantlay $52,650,373
16 Rickie Fowler $52,379,259
17 Zach Johnson $49,893,073
18 Ernie Els $49,385,600
19 Webb Simpson $46,000,139
20 Tony Finau $45,528,079
21 Davis Love III $44,959,243
22 Steve Stricker $44,936,354
23 Stewart Cink $43,905,340
24 Brian Harman $42,284,019
25 David Toms $41,901,709
26 Brandt Snedeker $41,794,222
27 Collin Morikawa $41,594,500
28 Billy Horschel $41,553,491
29 Russell Henley $41,316,596
30 Lucas Glover $41,098,605
31 Luke Donald $37,713,594
32 Harris English $37,316,839
33 Rory Sabbatini $36,119,041
34 Gary Woodland $36,067,829
35 Charley Hoffman $35,999,645
36 Viktor Hovland $35,484,623
37 Ryan Moore $34,442,506
38 Sungjae Im $34,047,726
39 Justin Leonard $33,884,793
40 Ryan Palmer $33,728,389
41 Chris Kirk $33,262,370
42 K.J. Choi $32,803,596
43 Sam Burns $32,340,497
44 Kenny Perry $32,123,130
45 Retief Goosen $31,301,518
46 Tommy Fleetwood $31,122,462
47 Bill Haas $31,118,428
48 Hunter Mahan $30,786,458
49 Geoff Ogilvy $30,626,566
50 Stuart Appleby $29,828,521
51 Si Woo Kim $29,644,157
52 Nick Watney $29,424,971
53 Shane Lowry $29,412,613
54 Kevin Kisner $29,302,597
55 Daniel Berger $29,190,376
56 Jerry Kelly $29,111,709
57 Max Homa $28,407,560
58 Jason Dufner $28,315,125
59 Wyndham Clark $28,292,301
60 Mike Weir $28,043,420
61 Jimmy Walker $27,710,805
62 Corey Conners $27,706,981
63 Matt Fitzpatrick $27,696,570
64 Sepp Straka $27,506,031
65 Scott Verplank $27,500,225
66 Robert Allenby $27,492,076
67 Kevin Streelman $27,404,397
68 Chad Campbell $26,817,362
69 Padraig Harrington $26,323,389
70 J.B. Holmes $25,846,355
71 Sean O’Hair $25,383,494
72 Adam Hadwin $25,128,958
73 Tom Hoge $24,936,584
74 Brian Gay $24,242,019
75 Mark Calcavecchia $24,216,436
76 Aaron Baddeley $24,055,281
77 Tim Clark $23,942,321
78 Scott Piercy $23,732,928
79 Camilo Villegas $23,453,940
80 Emiliano Grillo $23,277,022
81 Fred Couples $22,860,334
82 Martin Laird $22,694,866
83 Carl Pettersson $22,688,674
84 Chris DiMarco $22,656,443
85 J.J. Spaun $22,641,878
86 Nick Taylor $22,546,483
87 Chez Reavie $22,073,227
88 J.T. Poston $21,773,907
89 Ben Crane $21,751,932
90 John Senden $21,654,648
91 Bob Estes $21,628,540
92 Tom Lehman $21,509,830
93 Bo Van Pelt $21,402,289
94 Fred Funk $21,310,437
95 Byeong Hun An $21,095,128
96 Denny McCarthy $20,687,042
97 Jhonattan Vegas $20,665,172
98 Nick Price $20,576,104
99 Jonathan Byrd $20,420,201
100 Mackenzie Hughes $20,392,309