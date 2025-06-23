PGA Tour career money: Tommy Fleetwood first non-winner to do this...
Tommy Fleetwood is still searching for his first PGA Tour victory.
Fleetwood, 34, notched his sixth career runner-up finish on Sunday at the Travelers Championship, sharing second with Russell Henley to take home a consolation prize of $1.76 million.
That was more than enough to push Fleetwood into the top 50 on the PGA Tour’s career money list. Fleetwood is now No. 46 at $31,301,518, and he’s not only the first non-winner to ever surpass $30 million in career earnings but the only non-winner currently in the top 90.
The next non-winner on the list is No. 95 Ben An at $21,095,128.
Here is the top 100 through Travelers:
|1
|Tiger Woods
|$120,999,166
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|$105,905,758
|3
|Scottie Scheffler
|$87,663,070
|4
|Jim Furyk
|$71,507,269
|5
|Vijay Singh
|$71,281,216
|6
|Adam Scott
|$69,545,914
|7
|Justin Rose
|$69,060,060
|8
|Justin Thomas
|$69,040,885
|9
|Jordan Spieth
|$65,695,080
|10
|Jason Day
|$64,549,724
|11
|Matt Kuchar
|$60,864,786
|12
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$60,702,302
|13
|Xander Schauffele
|$59,660,609
|14
|Keegan Bradley
|$54,465,497
|15
|Patrick Cantlay
|$52,650,373
|16
|Rickie Fowler
|$52,379,259
|17
|Zach Johnson
|$49,893,073
|18
|Ernie Els
|$49,385,600
|19
|Webb Simpson
|$46,000,139
|20
|Tony Finau
|$45,528,079
|21
|Davis Love III
|$44,959,243
|22
|Steve Stricker
|$44,936,354
|23
|Stewart Cink
|$43,905,340
|24
|Brian Harman
|$42,284,019
|25
|David Toms
|$41,901,709
|26
|Brandt Snedeker
|$41,794,222
|27
|Collin Morikawa
|$41,594,500
|28
|Billy Horschel
|$41,553,491
|29
|Russell Henley
|$41,316,596
|30
|Lucas Glover
|$41,098,605
|31
|Luke Donald
|$37,713,594
|32
|Harris English
|$37,316,839
|33
|Rory Sabbatini
|$36,119,041
|34
|Gary Woodland
|$36,067,829
|35
|Charley Hoffman
|$35,999,645
|36
|Viktor Hovland
|$35,484,623
|37
|Ryan Moore
|$34,442,506
|38
|Sungjae Im
|$34,047,726
|39
|Justin Leonard
|$33,884,793
|40
|Ryan Palmer
|$33,728,389
|41
|Chris Kirk
|$33,262,370
|42
|K.J. Choi
|$32,803,596
|43
|Sam Burns
|$32,340,497
|44
|Kenny Perry
|$32,123,130
|45
|Retief Goosen
|$31,301,518
|46
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$31,122,462
|47
|Bill Haas
|$31,118,428
|48
|Hunter Mahan
|$30,786,458
|49
|Geoff Ogilvy
|$30,626,566
|50
|Stuart Appleby
|$29,828,521
|51
|Si Woo Kim
|$29,644,157
|52
|Nick Watney
|$29,424,971
|53
|Shane Lowry
|$29,412,613
|54
|Kevin Kisner
|$29,302,597
|55
|Daniel Berger
|$29,190,376
|56
|Jerry Kelly
|$29,111,709
|57
|Max Homa
|$28,407,560
|58
|Jason Dufner
|$28,315,125
|59
|Wyndham Clark
|$28,292,301
|60
|Mike Weir
|$28,043,420
|61
|Jimmy Walker
|$27,710,805
|62
|Corey Conners
|$27,706,981
|63
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$27,696,570
|64
|Sepp Straka
|$27,506,031
|65
|Scott Verplank
|$27,500,225
|66
|Robert Allenby
|$27,492,076
|67
|Kevin Streelman
|$27,404,397
|68
|Chad Campbell
|$26,817,362
|69
|Padraig Harrington
|$26,323,389
|70
|J.B. Holmes
|$25,846,355
|71
|Sean O’Hair
|$25,383,494
|72
|Adam Hadwin
|$25,128,958
|73
|Tom Hoge
|$24,936,584
|74
|Brian Gay
|$24,242,019
|75
|Mark Calcavecchia
|$24,216,436
|76
|Aaron Baddeley
|$24,055,281
|77
|Tim Clark
|$23,942,321
|78
|Scott Piercy
|$23,732,928
|79
|Camilo Villegas
|$23,453,940
|80
|Emiliano Grillo
|$23,277,022
|81
|Fred Couples
|$22,860,334
|82
|Martin Laird
|$22,694,866
|83
|Carl Pettersson
|$22,688,674
|84
|Chris DiMarco
|$22,656,443
|85
|J.J. Spaun
|$22,641,878
|86
|Nick Taylor
|$22,546,483
|87
|Chez Reavie
|$22,073,227
|88
|J.T. Poston
|$21,773,907
|89
|Ben Crane
|$21,751,932
|90
|John Senden
|$21,654,648
|91
|Bob Estes
|$21,628,540
|92
|Tom Lehman
|$21,509,830
|93
|Bo Van Pelt
|$21,402,289
|94
|Fred Funk
|$21,310,437
|95
|Byeong Hun An
|$21,095,128
|96
|Denny McCarthy
|$20,687,042
|97
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$20,665,172
|98
|Nick Price
|$20,576,104
|99
|Jonathan Byrd
|$20,420,201
|100
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$20,392,309