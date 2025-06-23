PGA Tour career money: Tommy Fleetwood first non-winner to do this...

Tommy Fleetwood is still searching for his first PGA Tour victory.

Fleetwood, 34, notched his sixth career runner-up finish on Sunday at the Travelers Championship, sharing second with Russell Henley to take home a consolation prize of $1.76 million.

That was more than enough to push Fleetwood into the top 50 on the PGA Tour’s career money list. Fleetwood is now No. 46 at $31,301,518, and he’s not only the first non-winner to ever surpass $30 million in career earnings but the only non-winner currently in the top 90.

The next non-winner on the list is No. 95 Ben An at $21,095,128.

