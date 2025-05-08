Queen's top moments from Terrapins' 2024-25 season

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tigers at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 8
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Phillies at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 8
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Cam Rising announces ‘medical retirement’ from football because of lingering hand injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
Saban could co-chair college sports commission
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tigers at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 8
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Phillies at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 8
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Cam Rising announces ‘medical retirement’ from football because of lingering hand injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
Saban could co-chair college sports commission
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Queen's top moments from Terrapins' 2024-25 season
May 8, 2025 09:43 AM
Look back on the highlights from Derik Queen's 2024-25 season. The Terrapins freshman center is projected as a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Related Videos
03:02
Jakucionis top moments from Illini 2024-25 season
03:52
Harper’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
03:44
Bailey’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
02:29
Inside Williams’ ‘full circle’ moment with MINN
03:51
Florida breaks SEC’s men’s hoops title drought
04:34
Florida digs deep to cap incredible season
04:44
Is the Cinderella becoming an endangered species?
04:03
Houston’s title game collapse ‘difficult to watch’
Latest Clips
05:58
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
02:34
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
09:09
Saban could co-chair college sports commission
02:20
Rams to hold minicamp in Hawaii
13:04
Scale of 1-10: Impact of WRs on new teams
09:39
Taylor: ‘As a QB, you’re an opportunity away’
07:45
How Pickens trade could impact Rodgers
14:48
Grading the best WRs duos in the NFC East
10:26
Report: Pickens not after immediate extension
09:33
How Cowboys’ culture can help Pickens
02:01
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 2 Garnacho, Man United
13:42
HLs: 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Champ., Final Round
12:17
Highlights: The Creator Classic at Philly Cricket
04:27
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals
05:54
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
08:24
Diaz: ‘No-limits mentality’ drove Tiger’s 2000
10:09
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
01:45
Winker’s injury boosts Acuna’s fantasy stock
10:24
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events
01:23
Pickens trade to Cowboys boosts his fantasy stock
01:10
Eagles restructure Goedert’s contract for 2025
01:07
Falcons expect Pitts to ‘take a big jump’ in 2025
05:03
Thomas has his ‘swagger back’ amid hot stretch
07:45
New freedom could elevate McIlroy even further
17:05
Subban: NHL is at ‘highest point in a long time’
10:01
Pickens trade about ‘more than talent level’
01:27
How Hernandez injury hampers Dodgers’ offense
01:14
Cubs could make change after Pressly’s struggles
05:12
DeChambeau, Koepka invited to Ryder Cup dinner
13:21
NBA brings playoff drama in second round
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue