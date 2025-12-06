 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Music City-Gonzaga at Kentucky
Graham Ike and No. 11 Gonzaga rout No. 18 Kentucky 94-59 for Wildcats’ 4th loss
NCAA Basketball: East Texas A&amp;M at Connecticut
Solo Ball helps No. 5 UConn pull away in 2nd half in 83-59 win over East Texas A&M
BYU v Wisconsin
Tracking every Power 4 head coaching move around college football

Top Clips

Oly_swm100bu_casaswin_251205.jpg
Casas fends off Kharun in narrow 100m fly victory
Oly_sww100bu_Walshwin_251205.jpg
Walsh dominates 100m fly for first win in Austin
nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251205.jpg
Hurley wants more efficient offense from UConn

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Music City-Gonzaga at Kentucky
Graham Ike and No. 11 Gonzaga rout No. 18 Kentucky 94-59 for Wildcats’ 4th loss
NCAA Basketball: East Texas A&amp;M at Connecticut
Solo Ball helps No. 5 UConn pull away in 2nd half in 83-59 win over East Texas A&M
BYU v Wisconsin
Tracking every Power 4 head coaching move around college football

Top Clips

Oly_swm100bu_casaswin_251205.jpg
Casas fends off Kharun in narrow 100m fly victory
Oly_sww100bu_Walshwin_251205.jpg
Walsh dominates 100m fly for first win in Austin
nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251205.jpg
Hurley wants more efficient offense from UConn

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: UConn pulls away from East Texas A&M

December 5, 2025 09:39 PM
The Huskies turned it up in the second half to defeat the visiting Lions and move to 8-1 on the season.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251205.jpg
03:55
Hurley wants more efficient offense from UConn
nbc_cbb_uconncheckin_251205.jpg
03:35
UConn will be ‘dangerous’ at full strength
nbc_cbb_bigeastfitb_251205.jpg
03:16
Who is the best team in college basketball?
nbc_enjoy_vanderbilt_251203.jpg
02:38
Vanderbilt races out to a fantastic start
nbc_cbb_highlightsandkohlerv2_251202.jpg
04:44
Highlights: Michigan State buries Iowa
nbc_cbb_bigtendepth_251202.jpg
02:31
Which Big ten teams can break out of the middle?
nbc_cbb_tomizzo_251202.jpg
05:11
Izzo credits MSU for meeting Iowa’s challenge
nbc_cbb_michiganpurdue_251202.jpg
02:43
Who’s better, Michigan or Purdue?
nbc_cbb_bigtendominance_251202.jpg
01:56
Big Ten teams are ‘built for March’ in 2025
penn_state_thumb.jpg
03:22
Highlights: Penn State dominates Sacred Heart
nbc_mcbb_oklvmarq_251128.jpg
07:35
Highlights: Oklahoma narrowly escapes Marquette
nbc_nba_collegehoops_251126.jpg
04:33
Arizona has the best résumé in college basketball
PSU_Boston_U_251125.jpg
02:56
Highlights: Penn State stamps out surging Boston U
usf_minn_bb_hl_251122.jpg
02:59
Highlights: San Francisco stuns Minnesota in SD
nbc_cbb_kstateneb_251121.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Nebraska, Kansas State go to the wire
nbc_mcbb_msstvsunm_251121.jpg
05:01
Highlights: New Mexico holds off Mississippi State
nbc_cbb_sznoutlook_251121.jpg
05:21
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU torch Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_saunderspost_251121.jpg
07:25
Saunders, Dybantsa put on a show vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_dybantsacomp_251121.jpg
04:36
HLs: Dybantsa imposes his will vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_halftimehl_251121.jpg
02:44
Michigan State, Arizona impress with big wins
nbc_cbb_arizonaap_251121.jpg
02:59
‘No doubt’ Arizona should be ranked No. 1
nbc_cbb_davisupdateVOD_251121.jpg
01:18
BYU honor code will affect Davis’ status
k_state_mpx_thumb.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
nbc_cbb_nebvnmhl_251120.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
nbc_nba_collegecheck_251119.jpg
04:07
Syracuse’s freshman Anthony ‘will be a pro’
nbc_cbb_souwsh_251118.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Washington outlasts Southern in 2OT
kiyan.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Syracuse bashes Drexel
nbc_cbb_marylandvmarquette_251115.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Maryland wins at Marquette
nbc_nba_buzzwilliamsint_251115.jpg
04:10
Williams seeing ‘spurts’ in first year at Maryland
nbc_cbb_pennstvlasalle_251115.jpg
04:57
Highlights: Penn State takes care of La Salle

Latest Clips

Oly_swm100bu_casaswin_251205.jpg
03:17
Casas fends off Kharun in narrow 100m fly victory
Oly_sww100bu_Walshwin_251205.jpg
02:58
Walsh dominates 100m fly for first win in Austin
nbc_golf_camyoungreax_251205.jpg
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251205.jpg
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
nbc_fnia_houandersonintv_251205.jpg
14:57
How Anderson’s sisters shaped him as an athlete
nbc_golf_heroround2_251205.jpg
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
nbc_pst_usmntpredictionswc2026_251205.jpg
19:20
Predictions for 2026 World Cup group stage
nbc_pst_usmntwcdraw_251205.jpg
09:30
2026 World Cup draw ‘couldn’t be better’ for USMNT
nbc_pst_groupofdeath_251205.jpg
08:06
What is the 2026 World Cup’s ‘group of death’?
nbc_pst_wcwinnerslosers_251205.jpg
07:49
USMNT, Belgium big winners of 2026 World Cup draw
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
10:42
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
oly_asmsg_beavercreek_kriechmayr_251205.jpg
05:09
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
Oly_ssm1500_stolzgoldheerenveen_251205.jpg
03:15
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
nbc_roto_scottiev2_251205.jpg
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251205.jpg
01:28
How Daniels starting Sunday impacts WSH receivers
nbc_roto_ceedeelamb_251205.jpg
01:44
Cowboys ‘mini bye’ is good for Lamb’s injury
nbc_ffhh_whatsontapv2_251205.jpg
04:39
Making start/sit decisions for NFL Week 14
nbc_roto_jgibbs_251205.jpg
01:18
Gibbs can unseat CMC, Taylor as fantasy’s top RB
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
05:22
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
06:35
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
nbc_pftpm_lions_251205.jpg
06:10
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys
nbc_roto_embiid_251205.jpg
01:39
Embiid ‘doesn’t quite look like himself’ this year
nbc_roto_lebron_251205.jpg
01:43
Rubin: LeBron will ‘get better’ as season goes on
nbc_golf_brandleshortgame_251205.jpg
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
challenge_1.jpg
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
challenge_5.jpg
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
challenge_4.jpg
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
nbc_ffhhh_lastcall_251205.jpg
03:57
Discussing best bets for NFL Week 14
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251205.jpg
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
nbc_nba_playerpeaks_251205.jpg
04:59
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic