Highlights: UConn pulls away from East Texas A&M

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Graham Ike and No. 11 Gonzaga rout No. 18 Kentucky 94-59 for Wildcats’ 4th loss
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Solo Ball helps No. 5 UConn pull away in 2nd half in 83-59 win over East Texas A&M
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tracking every Power 4 head coaching move around college football
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Top Clips
Casas fends off Kharun in narrow 100m fly victory
Walsh dominates 100m fly for first win in Austin
Hurley wants more efficient offense from UConn
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Graham Ike and No. 11 Gonzaga rout No. 18 Kentucky 94-59 for Wildcats’ 4th loss
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Solo Ball helps No. 5 UConn pull away in 2nd half in 83-59 win over East Texas A&M
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tracking every Power 4 head coaching move around college football
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Top Clips
Casas fends off Kharun in narrow 100m fly victory
Walsh dominates 100m fly for first win in Austin
Hurley wants more efficient offense from UConn
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: UConn pulls away from East Texas A&M
December 5, 2025 09:39 PM
The Huskies turned it up in the second half to defeat the visiting Lions and move to 8-1 on the season.
Related Videos
03:55
Hurley wants more efficient offense from UConn
03:35
UConn will be ‘dangerous’ at full strength
03:16
Who is the best team in college basketball?
02:38
Vanderbilt races out to a fantastic start
04:44
Highlights: Michigan State buries Iowa
02:31
Which Big ten teams can break out of the middle?
05:11
Izzo credits MSU for meeting Iowa’s challenge
02:43
Who’s better, Michigan or Purdue?
01:56
Big Ten teams are ‘built for March’ in 2025
03:22
Highlights: Penn State dominates Sacred Heart
07:35
Highlights: Oklahoma narrowly escapes Marquette
04:33
Arizona has the best résumé in college basketball
02:56
Highlights: Penn State stamps out surging Boston U
02:59
Highlights: San Francisco stuns Minnesota in SD
05:00
Highlights: Nebraska, Kansas State go to the wire
05:01
Highlights: New Mexico holds off Mississippi State
05:21
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU torch Wisconsin
07:25
Saunders, Dybantsa put on a show vs. Wisconsin
04:36
HLs: Dybantsa imposes his will vs. Wisconsin
02:44
Michigan State, Arizona impress with big wins
02:59
‘No doubt’ Arizona should be ranked No. 1
01:18
BYU honor code will affect Davis’ status
03:50
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
05:24
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
04:07
Syracuse’s freshman Anthony ‘will be a pro’
02:00
Highlights: Washington outlasts Southern in 2OT
04:48
Highlights: Syracuse bashes Drexel
04:56
Highlights: Maryland wins at Marquette
04:10
Williams seeing ‘spurts’ in first year at Maryland
04:57
Highlights: Penn State takes care of La Salle
Latest Clips
03:17
Casas fends off Kharun in narrow 100m fly victory
02:58
Walsh dominates 100m fly for first win in Austin
06:42
What more Young needs to enter ‘superstardom’
08:46
Scottie still has ‘most elite release in the game’
14:57
How Anderson’s sisters shaped him as an athlete
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
19:20
Predictions for 2026 World Cup group stage
09:30
2026 World Cup draw ‘couldn’t be better’ for USMNT
08:06
What is the 2026 World Cup’s ‘group of death’?
07:49
USMNT, Belgium big winners of 2026 World Cup draw
10:42
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
05:09
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
03:15
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
01:25
Barnes has been ‘fantasy stud’ so far this season
01:28
How Daniels starting Sunday impacts WSH receivers
01:44
Cowboys ‘mini bye’ is good for Lamb’s injury
04:39
Making start/sit decisions for NFL Week 14
01:18
Gibbs can unseat CMC, Taylor as fantasy’s top RB
05:22
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
06:35
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions
06:10
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys
01:39
Embiid ‘doesn’t quite look like himself’ this year
01:43
Rubin: LeBron will ‘get better’ as season goes on
08:56
Overlooked pitch shot formative for Tiger’s career
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
03:57
Discussing best bets for NFL Week 14
16:00
Exploring Rory’s passion for international golf
04:59
Peak for peak: Harden vs. Wade, Shaq vs. Jokic
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue