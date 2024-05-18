 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
PGA Championship 2024: Scottie Scheffler double bogeys second hole in Round 3
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Louisville mayor: No body cam footage from Scottie Scheffler’s arrest
Black Eyed Susan Cocktail and Flower with Horseshoe
Black-Eyed Susan Preakness Stakes cocktail: Recipe, how to make, ingredients, tradition, origin

Top Clips

nbc_horse_gallorette_240518.jpg
Fluffy Socks pulls ahead in Gallorette Stakes win
nbc_horse_derbyfeature_240518.jpg
Revisiting 150th Kentucky Derby’s historic finish
nbc_horse_preaknesspreview_240518.jpg
Mystik Dan, Imagination headline Preakness field

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
PGA Championship 2024: Scottie Scheffler double bogeys second hole in Round 3
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Louisville mayor: No body cam footage from Scottie Scheffler’s arrest
Black Eyed Susan Cocktail and Flower with Horseshoe
Black-Eyed Susan Preakness Stakes cocktail: Recipe, how to make, ingredients, tradition, origin

Top Clips

nbc_horse_gallorette_240518.jpg
Fluffy Socks pulls ahead in Gallorette Stakes win
nbc_horse_derbyfeature_240518.jpg
Revisiting 150th Kentucky Derby’s historic finish
nbc_horse_preaknesspreview_240518.jpg
Mystik Dan, Imagination headline Preakness field

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joey Logano claims pole for NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

  
Published May 18, 2024 01:39 PM

Joey Logano will start on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Qualifying included a four-tire pit stop along with laps on track. Christopher Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing team won the pit crew competition with a stop of 13.223 seconds. They beat Brad Keselowski’s team by a tenth of a second.

The rest of the starting lineup will be determined by Saturday evening’s heat races at North Wilkesboro. Logano also will start on the pole for his heat race. Keselowski, who qualified second, will start on the pole for the second heat race.

The first heat race is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. ET Saturday. The second heat race is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. ET Saturday.

Kevin Harvick qualified for Kyle Larson. Larson’s team will not take part in his heat race. He remains in Indianapolis for Indy 500 qualifying.

Heat 1 starting lineup

1. Joey Logano
2. Christopher Bell
3. Chris Buescher
4. Ross Chastain
5. Michael McDowell
6. Denny Hamlin
7. William Byron
8. Chase Elliott
9. Ryan Blaney

Heat 2 starting lineup

1. Brad Keselowski
2. Daniel Suarez
3. Tyler Reddick
4. Martin Truex Jr.
5. AJ Allmendinger
6. Kyle Busch
7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.