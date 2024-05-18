Joey Logano claims pole for NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Joey Logano will start on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Qualifying included a four-tire pit stop along with laps on track. Christopher Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing team won the pit crew competition with a stop of 13.223 seconds. They beat Brad Keselowski’s team by a tenth of a second.

The rest of the starting lineup will be determined by Saturday evening’s heat races at North Wilkesboro. Logano also will start on the pole for his heat race. Keselowski, who qualified second, will start on the pole for the second heat race.

The first heat race is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. ET Saturday. The second heat race is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. ET Saturday.

Kevin Harvick qualified for Kyle Larson. Larson’s team will not take part in his heat race. He remains in Indianapolis for Indy 500 qualifying.

Heat 1 starting lineup

1. Joey Logano

2. Christopher Bell

3. Chris Buescher

4. Ross Chastain

5. Michael McDowell

6. Denny Hamlin

7. William Byron

8. Chase Elliott

9. Ryan Blaney

Heat 2 starting lineup

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Daniel Suarez

3. Tyler Reddick

4. Martin Truex Jr.

5. AJ Allmendinger

6. Kyle Busch

7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

