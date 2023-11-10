Dylan Walsh to race with Host Grindstone Kawasaki in 2024

The 250SX West division of the Monster Energy Supercross Series will have more international appeal as British-born Dylan Walsh joins Host Grindstone Kawasaki for 2024.

This will be Walsh’s third 250SX campaign. He finished 19th in the points standings in 2022 and 17th in 2023, both while riding in the West division. Walsh was higher in the points in each of those seasons before being sidelined by injury before their completion.

Walsh’s formative racing came in New Zealand where he won seven championships before moving to the United States at the age of 16. After coming to the states, he podiumed in several races in the Loretta Lynns Amateur Nationals, Monster Cup and Mini O’s.

Last year in four rounds of 250SX West competition, Walsh scored a career-best 10th overall in the second Anaheim round.

Walsh also has starts in the German Supercross and British MX2 Championship. He was team captain for Team New Zealand at the Motocross of Nations in 2019, which gives him experience in multiple disciplines of dirt motorcycle racing.

The Grindstone Compound is led by Cari Scher, its founder and CEO. Grindstone is a full service training facility in Southern California that serves riders worldwide.

