 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GvJ_OyUXkAALE30.jpeg
Amateur Lottie Woad closes out dominant win at Women’s Irish Open
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Azura Stevens’ double-double lifts Sparks over Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, 89-87
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier scores 22 points to lead Lynx over Valkyries 82-71

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_sprintenocq_250706.jpg
Enocq intermediate sprint comes down to wire
nbc_tdf_leadpackfall_250706.jpg
Stage 2’s slick roads show themselves with crash
nbc_cycling_btpwinnerslosers_250705.jpg
Winners, losers from Tour de France Stage 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GvJ_OyUXkAALE30.jpeg
Amateur Lottie Woad closes out dominant win at Women’s Irish Open
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Azura Stevens’ double-double lifts Sparks over Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, 89-87
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier scores 22 points to lead Lynx over Valkyries 82-71

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_sprintenocq_250706.jpg
Enocq intermediate sprint comes down to wire
nbc_tdf_leadpackfall_250706.jpg
Stage 2’s slick roads show themselves with crash
nbc_cycling_btpwinnerslosers_250705.jpg
Winners, losers from Tour de France Stage 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Orioles acquire Alex Jackson from Yankees after Gary Sánchez becomes their fourth catcher on IL

  
Published July 6, 2025 11:49 AM

ATLANTA — The Baltimore Orioles acquired Alex Jackson from the New York Yankees on Sunday after Gary Sánchez became their fourth catcher on the injured list.

Sánchez left Saturday night’s game against Atlanta with right knee pain and an MRI revealed a sprain. Interim manager Tony Mansolino said he did not have a timetable for Sánchez’s recovery.

Baltimore, which has 14 players on the IL, sent the Yankees international signing bonus pool allocation and a player to be named or cash.

Two-time All-Star Adley Rutschman has not played since June 19 because of a left oblique strain, Maverick Handley has been on the concussion IL since a collision at the plate with the Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. on June 22 and Chadwick Tromp hasn’t played since June 30 because of a lower back strain.

Jacob Stallings, who replaced Sánchez in Saturday’s 9-6 win over the Braves in 10 innings, and Jackson, who was with the team for Sunday’s game in Atlanta, will form the restructured depth chart at catcher. Stallings’ contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Mansolino said he is confident Jackson and Stallings, who started on Sunday, have the experience needed “to quickly catch up and make themselves an asset.”

Jackson, 29, hit .226 with 10 homers in 44 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. He made his major league debut with Atlanta in 2019 and also has played for Miami and Milwaukee.

“Obviously you have a whole lot of time in the big leagues now with multiple teams,” Mansolino said, adding the Yankees are a “very forward-thinking organization.”

Infielder Jorge Mateo, who last played June 6 due to left elbow inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day IL to clear a roster spot for Jackson.