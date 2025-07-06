Mathieu van der Poel holds off Tadej Pogačar to win rainy second stage of Tour de France

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Jett Lawrence in front of flag.jpg
Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at RedBud: Jett Lawrence remains unstoppable
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
Orioles acquire Alex Jackson from Yankees after Gary Sánchez becomes their fourth catcher on IL
GvJ_OyUXkAALE30.jpeg
Amateur Lottie Woad closes out dominant win at Women’s Irish Open

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_vanderpoelintv_250706.jpg
Van Der Poel ‘motivated’ for second-ever stage win
nbc_tdf_stage2finish_250706.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish
nbc_tdf_sprintenocq_250706.jpg
Enocq intermediate sprint comes down to wire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Jett Lawrence in front of flag.jpg
Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at RedBud: Jett Lawrence remains unstoppable
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
Orioles acquire Alex Jackson from Yankees after Gary Sánchez becomes their fourth catcher on IL
GvJ_OyUXkAALE30.jpeg
Amateur Lottie Woad closes out dominant win at Women’s Irish Open

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_vanderpoelintv_250706.jpg
Van Der Poel ‘motivated’ for second-ever stage win
nbc_tdf_stage2finish_250706.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish
nbc_tdf_sprintenocq_250706.jpg
Enocq intermediate sprint comes down to wire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mathieu van der Poel holds off Tadej Pogačar to win rainy second stage of Tour de France

  
Published July 6, 2025 12:54 PM

BOULOGNE-SUR-MER, France — Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel won the hilly second stage of the Tour de France on Sunday after holding off defending champion Tadej Pogačar and two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard in a sprint to the line.

Van der Poel took the race leader’s yellow jersey from his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Jasper Philipsen in a second career stage victory on the Tour. Neither rider is considered an overall contender.

Stage 2 was delayed by about 15 minutes after team buses arrived late to their parking spots because of heavy morning rain. Fans lined the roads wearing raincoats and riders wore light rain jackets amid wet and blustery conditions on the slightly hilly 209-kilometer (130-mile) trek from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France.

The longest trek of this year’s race featured about 4 kilometers of climbing suited to allrounders like the three-time Paris-Roubaix classic winner Van der Poel and former Cyclo-cross star Wout van Aert.

Greasy roads increased the risk of spills and, after about 45 kilometers, Yevgeniy Fedorov and Andreas Leknessund both fell. They were able to continue as the weather dried out but it stayed windy, leading to a couple more minor crashes.

A strong headwind greeted riders approaching the finish as they took on the day’s three consecutive climbs — short and sharp but very modest ones compared to the giant Alpine and Pyrenean ascents later in the three-week race.

None of the main Tour contenders could launch a decisive attack, although Vingegaard tried with 5 kilometers left.

Instead, it was Van der Poel — nicknamed “The Flying Dutchman” — who surged clear and then withstood Pogačar’s late burst, having also beaten the Slovenian star at Paris-Roubaix in April.

He crossed the line in 4 hours, 45 minutes, 41 seconds with Pogačar in second place and Vingegaard in third recording the same time.

In the overall standings, Pogačar is four seconds behind Van der Poel. Vingegaard is another two seconds back.