MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic overcomes a poor start to beat Alex de Minaur and reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 3
Belgian rider Merlier wins Tour de France third stage, Pogačar finishes safely
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
2025 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview: Can Heisman winner Travis Hunter make an immediate NFL impact?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_adaptiveopenplayerfeature_250707.jpg
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
nbc_pft_commanders_250707.jpg
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
korda_site.jpg
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber will skip Home Run Derby the night before All-Star Game

  
Published July 7, 2025 01:31 PM

New York Mets slugger and two-time winner Pete Alonso joined Philadelphia designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in electing to skip the Home Run Derby.

The derby will be held the night before the All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Both told reporters of their decision.

The hitters so far who have committed to the event are Nationals outfielder James Wood, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

Alonso was named a National League reserve for the All-Star Game in a season when he’s hit 20 homers. He won the Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2021. It wasn’t held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not necessarily called this year to do it. I love the event. It’s a sick event. I just didn’t really feel motivated to do it this year,” Alonso said, according to MLB.com. “I just figured I’d take a break, use the break as recovery and get back at it, help the team win in the second half.”

Although he’s not participating this summer, Schwarber left the door open to taking part next season when the All-Star Game is held in Philadelphia. Schwarber has 27 homers this season as he made his third All-Star team.