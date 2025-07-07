 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, Mirra Andreeva reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge leads the way, Tarik Skubal overtakes Bobby Witt Jr.
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber will skip Home Run Derby the night before All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_wnba_allstars_250707.jpg
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote
nbc_roto_ww_250707.jpg
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, Mirra Andreeva reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge leads the way, Tarik Skubal overtakes Bobby Witt Jr.
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber will skip Home Run Derby the night before All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_wnba_allstars_250707.jpg
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote
nbc_roto_ww_250707.jpg
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tua's health in 2025 may shape McDaniels' future

July 7, 2025 02:13 PM
Kyle Dvorchak explores how Tua Tagovailoa's ability to stay healthy in 2025 could be pivotal for Mike McDaniel's job security and the Dolphins' long-term plans.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_terrymclaurinv2_250707.jpg
01:30
McLaurin carries ‘risk’ amid contract situation
nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
01:03
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
nbc_roto_watson_250702.jpg
01:16
Report: Watson could return to practice by October
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
01:34
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins
nbc_roto_rodgers_250701.jpg
01:41
Rodgers, Smith finding ‘middle ground’ for offense
nbc_roto_chargers_250630.jpg
01:20
Chargers passing attack ‘won’t be stunted’ in 2025
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_250630.jpg
01:32
Smith’s value takes hit with trade to Steelers
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
nbc_roto_kennypickettstarter_250625.jpg
01:21
Johnson: Pickett expected to be Browns’ QB starter
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250624.jpg
01:34
Wilson says he signed with Giants due to Nabers
nbc_roto_chiefspassgame_250623.jpg
01:29
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025
nbc_roto_raheemmostert3dback_250623.jpg
01:17
Mostert could be third-down back for Raiders
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_kylermurray_250619.jpg
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025
nbc_roto_diontaejohnson_250618.jpg
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
nbc_roto_travishunter_250618.jpg
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?
nbc_roto_reynolds_250717.jpg
01:35
‘Not much competition’ for Jets WR2 job
nbc_roto_camakers_250617.jpg
01:30
Akers could be insurance policy for Saints in 2025
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
01:17
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?
nbc_roto_travisetiennejr_250616.jpg
01:19
Why Etienne Jr. remains ‘default’ starter for Jags
nbc_roto_hampton_250613.jpg
01:10
Hampton looks like ‘total package’ with Chargers
nbc_roto_aiyuk_250611.jpg
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
nbc_roto_dobbins_250611.jpg
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
nbc_roto_hill_250611.jpg
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
nbc_roto_jaxonsmithnjigba_250610.jpg
01:23
JSN lining up outside could hurt fantasy outlook
nbc_roto_drakemaye_250610.jpg
01:38
Maye ‘finding his stride’ in Patriots offense
trevorjaguarsliamfootwork.jpg
01:27
Lawrence cleaning up footwork ahead of 2025 season
nbc_roto_colstonloveland_v2_250609.jpg
01:14
Bears TE Loveland may struggle for targets
nbc_roto_mclaurin_v2_250609.jpg
01:16
Commanders’ McLaurin not reporting to OTAs

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_wnba_allstars_250707.jpg
14:46
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote
nbc_roto_ww_250707.jpg
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
nbc_roto_oneill_250707.jpg
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
nbc_roto_boyle_250707.jpg
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250707.jpg
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
17:57
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
02:43
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
04:21
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250707.jpg
03:14
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
nbc_pft_nflowners_bill_250707.jpg
03:45
Big, Beautiful Bill could’ve affected NFL owners
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenplayerfeature_250707.jpg
05:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
nbc_pft_commanders_250707.jpg
07:03
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
korda_site.jpg
07:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
campbell_site.jpg
05:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
adaptive_site.jpg
09:02
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
nbc_cyc_tdfmerlier_250707.jpg
02:08
Merlier reflects on thrilling photo finish victory
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3finish_250707.jpg
07:03
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 3 finish
nbc_roto_lakers_250707.jpg
01:52
Avoid Lakers’ playoff odds for 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_roto_valvdream_250707.jpg
01:17
Why the Valkyries are the smart bet against Dream
nbc_roto_wnbachamps_250707.jpg
01:37
Storm a ‘dark horse’ candidate to win WNBA title
nbc_bte_fritzkhachanov_250707.jpg
01:17
‘Revelatory’ Fritz has edge over Khachanov in QF
nbc_roto_nbachampionv2_250707.jpg
02:07
‘Run it back with Thunder’ in NBA champion futures
nbc_bte_anisimovapavlyuchenkova_250707.jpg
02:03
Handicapping Anisimova vs. Pavlyuchenkova
nbc_roto_knicksfutures_250707.jpg
02:29
With Brown, Knicks still a bad bet to win East?
nbc_cyc_tdfphilipsencrash_250707.jpg
04:27
Philipsen out of Tour de France after scary crash
nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
06:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
01:26
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
nbc_dog_weavev2_250706.jpg
05:48
IDC Weave Pole Eastern Regional