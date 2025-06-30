Athletics at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 30

It’s Monday, June 30 and the Athletics (34-52) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (47-37). Jacob Lopez is slated to take the mound for the Athletics against Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay.

After winning six of their last 10 games, the Rays have catapulted themselves into second in the AL East and are now just 1.5 games behind the Yankees.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Rays

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Time: 7:35PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, NBCSCA

Odds for the Athletics at the Rays

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+155), Rays (-187)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Rays

Pitching matchup for June 30, 2025: Jacob Lopez vs. Drew Rasmussen

Athletics: Jacob Lopez, (2-4, 3.56 ERA)

Last outing (Detroit Tigers, 6/25): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Rays: Drew Rasmussen, (7-5, 2.46 ERA)

Last outing (Kansas City Royals, 6/25): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Rays

The Rays have won 5 of their last 6 home games against the Athletics

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Athletics and the Rays have stayed under the Total

The Athletics have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games at the Rays

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Athletics and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

