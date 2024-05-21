Watch Now
Cernousek's NCAA break through a 'deserving honor'
Texas A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell describes the character and work ethic that's driven Adela Cernousek to her first collegiate win and NCAA Women's Golf Individual title.
Cernousek’s growth led to impressive NCAA title
Golf Central notes the significance Adela Cernousek's NCAA Women's Golf Individual Title win and the improvement they've seen in the France native through her career thus far.
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.
Highlights: Gotterup wins Myrtle Beach Classic
Watch some of the top shots from Chris Gotterup in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, his first PGA Tour victory.
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
Xander Schauffele believes he is "doing a lot of things right" but notes a handful of small mistakes in the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship, ultimately falling short of the win.
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time
Rory McIlroy tells Todd Lewis that his putter was the key to his Wells Fargo Championship breakaway and that his confidence is soaring at the right time of the season, with the PGA Championship at Valhalla up next.
McIlroy feels ‘really good’ at Wells Fargo Champ.
Rory McIlroy speaks with Todd Lewis about his round three showing at the Wells Fargo Championship before Brandel Chamblee breaks down the 25-time PGA Tour winner's performance.
Schauffele examines the challenges of Quail Hollow
Xander Schauffele discusses his round three performance at the Wells Fargo Championship, explaining how Quail Hollow has challenged him heading into the final day of play.
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
Golf Central dives into Rory McIlroy's performance during Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship where he's missed some opportunities despite being tied for second place.
Breaking down ruling with Schauffele on No. 8
Johnson Wagner is joined by PGA Tour Senior Tournament Referee David Donnelly to discuss the ruling with Xander Schauffele on No. 8 during round 1 of the Wells Fargo Championship.