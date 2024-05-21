 Skip navigation
Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three
Patrick Reed’s major streak snapped; Sergio Garcia misses on 7-for-6 playoff at U.S. Open qualifying
GOEAWfKbkAEn7hU.jpeg
USC cleans up mistakes, storms into NCAA women’s match play
nbc_golf_adelawinreaction_240520.jpg
Texas A&M’s Adela Cernousek makes first NCAA win a national title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_coachchadwellintv_240520.jpg
Cernousek’s NCAA break through a ‘deserving honor’
nbc_golf_adelawinreaction_240520.jpg
Cernousek’s growth led to impressive NCAA title
nbc_golf_ncaawomensfinalehl_240520.jpg
HLs: NCAA Women’s Individual National Championship

Watch Now

Players react to qualifying for 2024 U.S. Open

May 20, 2024 10:27 PM
Hear from Michael McGowan, Francesco Molinari and others who have qualified for the 2024 U.S. Open, describing what it means to them to be able to play at Pinehurst.
