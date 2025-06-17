Watch Now
Stark: Weight of USWO win 'hasn't landed yet'
Maja Stark joins the media ahead of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship to reflect on how her life has changed after winning her first major at the U.S. Women's Open and how she's preparing for another one.
LPGA golfers ready for test at Fields Ranch East
Amy Rogers joins Golf Central to discuss Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco hosting the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for the first time, and LPGA Tour golfers share why the course is going to be a challenge this week.
PGA Tour golfers react to Rolapp being named CEO
George Savaricas catches up with Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, and other PGA Tour golfers to get their reaction to Brian Rolapp being named the PGA Tour's next CEO.
Nordqvist up to 'challenge' as Solheim Cup captain
Anna Nordqvist joins Golf Central to discuss where her success in major championships stems from, what it means to captain the 2026 European Solheim Cup team, and how she is embracing the challenge.
Grant is 'finding peace with game' on LPGA Tour
Linn Grant joins Golf Central to discuss her confidence on the LPGA Tour, what she learned during her time at Arizona State, why she tries to be in the weight room as much as possible and her friendship with Maja Stark.
Rolapp drawn to Tour's strength, growth potential
Rex Hoggard chats with PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp to for insight on what drew him to the role, his relationship with Jay Monahan, and what he is taking from his NFL experience to maximize on golf's growth potential
Sagström focused on KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Madelene Sagström joins the table to discuss her struggles to "get it going" in last Sunday's round, and how she will "carry momentum" into the weekend.
How to navigate around Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco
Trish Holt, Head Golf Professional at PGA Frisco, joins the desk to preview the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch, highlighting areas of attack on the course.
Early arrivals ready for tough Oakmont challenge
A few players have already descended upon Oakmont in preparation for this week's U.S. Open. Todd Lewis catches up with Gary Woodland, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth on what the course has to offer -- or, rather, take.
'Greatest shot of my life' sends Fox to U.S. Open
Ryan Fox tells Kira K. Dixon about the emotions of his thrilling playoff win at the RBC Canadian Open before Golf Central give their reactions.