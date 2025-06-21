 Skip navigation
Padres reliever Robert Suarez suspended 3 games and fined for hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch

  
Published June 20, 2025 11:29 PM
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Jun 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres bench coach Brian Esposito (82) looks on as elief pitcher Robert Suarez (75) is ejected from the game after hitting Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) with a pitch in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount Friday for intentionally hitting Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a pitch in the ninth inning Thursday night.

Suarez appealed the suspension that was scheduled to begin Friday night when the Padres faced Kansas City at home.

Padres manager Mike Shildt and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also received one-game suspensions and undisclosed fines.

Ohtani took a pitch to the back of his right (pitching) shoulder from Suarez in the Padres’ 5-3 victory Thursday in Los Angeles. With Dodgers players starting to move over the dugout railing, Ohtani waved back his teammates.