What's next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs
Cubs legend Sammy Sosa returns to Wrigley Field after 20-plus-year hiatus
MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Justin Cooper for Betting.JPG
Southwick Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Justin Cooper’s odds stabilized
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round
Late double bogey knocks Scottie Scheffler from solo lead at windy Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs
Cubs legend Sammy Sosa returns to Wrigley Field after 20-plus-year hiatus
MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Justin Cooper for Betting.JPG
Southwick Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Justin Cooper’s odds stabilized
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round
Late double bogey knocks Scottie Scheffler from solo lead at windy Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What's next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?

June 20, 2025 02:08 PM
A tough couple months prompted a demotion for Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell, but James Schiano remains confident he'll find his way in Boston -- and for fantasy managers.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_fuentes_250620.jpg
01:41
Fair to ‘dream on’ Braves’ young starter Fuentes
nbc_roto_buxton_250620.jpg
01:25
Buxton ‘playing best ball’ of his career in 2025
nbc_roto_scherzer_250619.jpg
01:37
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
nbc_roto_alvarez_250619.jpg
01:20
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
nbc_roto_yoshida_250619.jpg
01:20
Yoshida’s return could come early with Devers gone
nbc_roto_camsmith_250618.jpg
01:23
Why Astros OF Smith could be in for ‘hot’ summer
nbc_roto_toglia_250618.jpg
01:31
Toglia has power but better left on waivers
nbc_roto_profar_250618.jpg
01:15
Stash Profar ahead of return to Braves
nbc_roto_zachneto_250617.jpg
01:12
Angels’ Neto a top-10 fantasy shortstop
nbc_roto_pepiot_250617.jpg
01:33
Rays’ Pepiot a ‘clear top-25' starting pitcher
nbc_roto_stanton_250617.jpg
01:18
Stanton’s return complicates Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_shoheiohtani_250616.jpg
01:51
Fantasy impact of Ohtani returning to mound
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrill_250616.jpg
01:19
Padres’ Merrill placed on 7-day IL
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
01:17
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add
nbc_roto_rafaeldeverstradesf_250616.jpg
01:33
Will Oracle Park hinder Devers in San Francisco?
nbc_roto_casparius_250613.jpg
01:28
Casparius may get good ratios as Dodgers starter
nbc_roto_brewerssoxtrade_250613.jpg
01:40
Brewers trade Civale to White Sox for Vaughn
nbc_roto_christianmoore_250613.jpg
01:27
Expectations for Angels’ Moore ahead of debut
nbc_roto_senga_250613.jpg
01:25
Senga placed on 15-day IL with hamstring injury
nbc_roto_nlrookie_250613.jpg
01:32
Misiorowski one to watch for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_bednar_250612.jpg
01:18
Bednar one of most dominant relievers in baseball
nbc_roto_coleragans_250612.jpg
01:22
What Ragans to IL means for Royals, fantasy
nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250612.jpg
01:22
Tigers’ Jobe to undergo Tommy John surgery
nbc_roto_alrookies_250612.jpg
01:21
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
nbc_roto_chapman_250611.mxf.jpg
01:24
Inside the fantasy impact of Chapman’s injury
nbc_roto_misiorowski_250611.jpg
01:26
Move quickly to add Brewers’ Misiorowski
nbc_roto_ohtani_250611.jpg
01:41
Ohtani could return to mound before All-Star break
nbc_roto_mullinswestburg_250611.jpg
01:24
What returns for Mullins, Westburg mean in fantasy
nbc_roto_romananthony_250610.jpg
01:43
Fantasy expectations for Red Sox’s Anthony
nbc_roto_georgekirby_250610.jpg
01:23
Kirby gets ‘back in stride’ with dominant start

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
01:29
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_dps_jimgrayinterview_250620.jpg
16:27
Gray talks opening of Hall of Excellence museum
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
13:42
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
03:10
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
03:09
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_pftpm_shedeur_250620.jpg
08:39
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’
nbc_horse_coronationstakes_250620.jpg
04:51
Cercene outduels Zarigana in Coronation Stakes
nbc_roto_indokcgm7_250620.jpg
01:56
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder
nbc_roto_nba5thpick_250620.jpg
01:36
Fears and Jazz predicted to ‘match’ in NBA Draft
nbc_roto_nbafinals_250620.jpg
01:46
Target Haliburton’s player prop for Game 7 vs. OKC
nbc_roto_phxvchi_250620.jpg
01:51
Hard to justify Mercury ‘letdown spot’ vs. Sky
nbc_horse_commonwealth_250620.jpg
04:44
Time for Sandals shocks to win Commonwealth Cup
nbc_roto_knueppel_250620.jpg
01:25
Will Knueppel be a top five draft pick?
nbc_roto_lavmin_250620.jpg
01:29
Sparks a strong bet against Lynx
nbc_dps_jeffteagueinterview_250620.jpg
13:55
Teague takes Pacers in Game 7 of NBA Finals
nbc_dps_shadeursandersdiscussion_250620.jpg
05:35
Sanders caught speeding, needs to ‘show maturity’
nbc_golf_lpgakpmgrd1v3_250620.jpg
13:54
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame6reax_250620.jpg
08:16
Pacers ‘dominated’ Thunder in Game 6 win
nbc_golf_sales_strengthfield_250620.jpg
01:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
jeeno_mpx.jpg
03:30
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_nellykordagolfcentral_250619.jpg
05:47
Korda liking position after even-par first round
rory_site.jpg
03:10
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
scottie_site.jpg
06:54
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
02:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
02:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_roto_treveyonhenderson_250619.jpg
01:10
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back
nbc_roto_kylermurray_250619.jpg
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025