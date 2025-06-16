 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
2025 Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Preview: Kyler Murray’s make-or-break season
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Mets
Orioles at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 16
PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round
Travelers Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Inside Spaun's heroics to win the U.S. Open

June 16, 2025 02:38 AM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner take a closer look at J.J. Spaun's win probability during Round 4 of the U.S. Open to highlight the incredible nature of his victory.

nbc_golf_gcpodschefflervsfield_250611.jpg
05:59
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
nbc_golf_lplfinancialclipv2_250609.jpg
02:35
Scheffler, Straka head to Oakmont in great form
rory_site.jpg
06:07
Rory in trouble at Oakmont barring driving fix
nbc_golf_gc_tlewusopenhit_250608.jpg
04:00
Early arrivals ready for tough Oakmont challenge
nbc_golf_gc_foxsounddeskreax_250608.jpg
04:10
‘Greatest shot of my life’ sends Fox to U.S. Open
nbc_golf_dpworltour_250608.jpg
04:41
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerhighlights_250607.jpg
03:44
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
nbc_golf_americanfamilychamp_250607.jpg
02:55
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_manassero_250607.jpg
06:56
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
nbc_golf_gc_championshl_250606.jpg
01:53
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_11thhole_250606.jpg
05:21
‘Absolute carnage’ at TPC Toronto’s No. 11
rorystruggles.jpg
07:03
McIlroy’s missed cut ‘completely out of the blue’
nbc_golf_gc_rorysound_250606.jpg
04:17
Missed cut ‘concerns’ McIlroy after Canadian Open
nbc_golf_palmercup_250605.jpg
02:16
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Round 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroycanada_250605.jpg
10:31
McIlroy quickly adjusting to driver at TPC Toronto
nbc_golf_golfpodcastclipv4_250604.jpg
03:20
McIlroy having trouble finding level of motivation
nbc_golf_fordandsargent_250604.jpg
07:12
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
cianciarulo_golf_today.jpg
09:06
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
good_good.jpg
05:20
Why live events are important to Good Good brand
nbc_golf_gt_canadianopen_250603.jpg
05:54
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
nbc_golf_gt_golflongestday_250503.jpg
06:05
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_250603.jpg
05:55
Stark, Korda build momentum at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gt_clantonintv_250603.jpg
07:52
Clanton: ‘If you have a goal, you can get there’
nbc_golf_gcpscheffler_250601.jpg
02:23
Scheffler borrowing top qualities from golf greats
nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
02:18
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
nbc_golf_ncaamenschampionship_250528.jpg
19:29
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, final
nbc_golf_osuteamintv_250528.jpg
07:50
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
nbc_golf_fedexcup_250528.jpg
08:34
Do Tour players know what makes for best product?
nbc_golf_semitalk_250527.jpg
03:33
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
2025tourchampionshipannouncement.jpg
06:59
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship

nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
03:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
02:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
nbc_golf_spaunpresser_250516.jpg
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250615.jpg
01:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250615.jpg
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250615.jpg
08:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250615.jpg
04:24
Cup drivers recap Mexico City race won by SVG
nbc_golf_usopenfinalrd_250615.jpg
21:02
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_spaunwinningputt_250615.jpg
02:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaun17_250615.jpg
01:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
burns_raw.jpg
02:11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
nbc_nas_cupmexico_250615.jpg
16:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
07:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg8_250615.jpg
37:51
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
nbc_imsa_pccmontreal_250615.jpg
12:23
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal
usopenoakmontfeature.jpg
02:07
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
nbc_usl_tampavsftlauderdale_250614.jpg
07:22
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
nbc_golf_rorymcilory_250614.jpg
09:22
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
01:22
Scott on the prowl for another major win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
02:04
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250614.jpg
06:31
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250614.jpg
01:53
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_viktorhovland_250614.jpg
15:41
‘Immensely talented’ Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
nbc_nas_xfinitymexico_250614.jpg
09:33
Highlights: Xfinity Series, Mexico City on The CW
nbc_golf_johnsonwags_250614.jpg
04:27
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
ehls_site.jpg
19:54
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Round 3