Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
Take a look at the Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 ahead of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Oakmont president Lynch summarizes 125th U.S. Open
John Lynch, the president of Oakmont Country Club, joins Golf Today to discuss why the 125th U.S. Open was an "outrageous success" and explain why J.J. Spaun's 64-foot walk-off putt was "virtually impossible to make."
McIlroy hasn’t taken time to process Masters win
The Golf Today crew looks back on Rory McIlroy's weekend interviews and discusses his play since winning the Masters, in addition to how he moves forward after achieving a lifelong dream.
Unpacking the ‘cataclysmic chaos’ of U.S. Open
Brandel Chamblee unpacks the difference between J.J. Spaun's front nine and back nine in Round 4 of the U.S. Open, and how he shifted his mental game in order to secure the win.
Lavner: Spaun’s finish at U.S. Open was legendary
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to recap J.J. Spaun's Father's Day win at Oakmont Country Club, sharing how he reset after a long rain delay and why his finish was "arguably the best in U.S. Open history."
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
Former SuperMotocross rider Adam Cianciarulo joins Golf Today to discuss how dirt bike riders use golf as an "escape" and a way to "chase perfection" and more ahead of Pro Motocross at Thunder Valley.
Why live events are important to Good Good brand
Matt Scharff joins Golf Today to share how live Good Good events are the "best opportunity" to connect with fans through their content creation and names they hope to collaborate with in the future.
Stark, Korda build momentum at U.S. Women’s Open
Beth Ann Nichols offers her insights on Maja Stark's U.S. Women's Open victory, Nelly Korda's impression coming out of the event and more.
Clanton: ‘If you have a goal, you can get there’
Ahead of his first professional start at the RBC Canadian Open, Luke Clanton shares why he is ready for a life on the PGA Tour after making 13 starts as an amateur with six top-20 finishes and just three missed cuts.