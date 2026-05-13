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Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy suspended 6 games for slashing Sabres’ Zach Benson

  
Published May 12, 2026 10:08 PM
Boston Bruins v Buffalo Sabres - Game Five

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Buffalo Sabres in Game Five of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center on April 28, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

NHLI via Getty Images

NEW YORK — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been suspended for the first six games of next season for slashing Buffalo’s Zach Benson.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the ruling Tuesday after holding an in-person hearing at league headquarters in New York on Monday. That gave senior VP of player safety George Parros and Co. the option to suspend McAvoy for six or more games.

McAvoy was ejected for his retaliatory two-handed slash to the right arm of Benson, who seconds earlier tripped him and sent him crashing into the boards. The league called it a “dangerous trip” that was penalized.

The incident came with under two minutes left in the Sabres’ series-clinching victory in the first round of the playoffs on May 1, with the Bruins on the verge of being eliminated.

This is McAvoy’s third career suspension.