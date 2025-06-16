Watch Now
Sagström focused on Women's PGA Championship
Madelene Sagström joins the table to discuss her struggles to "get it going" in last Sunday's round, and how she will "carry momentum" into the weekend.
Up Next
How to navigate around Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco
How to navigate around Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco
Trish Holt, Head Golf Professional at PGA Frisco, joins the desk to preview the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch, highlighting areas of attack on the course.
Early arrivals ready for tough Oakmont challenge
Early arrivals ready for tough Oakmont challenge
A few players have already descended upon Oakmont in preparation for this week's U.S. Open. Todd Lewis catches up with Gary Woodland, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth on what the course has to offer -- or, rather, take.
‘Greatest shot of my life’ sends Fox to U.S. Open
'Greatest shot of my life' sends Fox to U.S. Open
Ryan Fox tells Kira K. Dixon about the emotions of his thrilling playoff win at the RBC Canadian Open before Golf Central give their reactions.
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
Look back at the best shots from Round 4 of the KLM Open at the The International golf course in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
Watch highlights from the final round of the Arnold Palmer Cup, where the international team defeated the United States team in mixed competition.
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2025 PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship at TPC Wisconsin.
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
Matteo Manassero discusses his Round 3 showing at the RBC Canadian Open before the Golf Central crew break down the Italian's resilience throughout his career.
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1
Watch the best moments from the first round of the 2025 PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship at TPC Wisconsin.
‘Absolute carnage’ at TPC Toronto’s No. 11
'Absolute carnage' at TPC Toronto's No. 11
Watch the 11th hole at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley claim a few victims in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open.