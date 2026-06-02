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Astros get a major bullpen boost as closer Josh Hader returns from the 60-day IL

  
Published June 2, 2026 07:24 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — All-Star closer Josh Hader was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday by Houston after sitting out all season, giving the Astros bullpen a major boost.

The left-hander had been out with left biceps tendinitis. He made nine minor league rehabilitation appearances to prepare for his return.

Hader, who is in his third season with the Astros, had a 2.05 ERA with 28 saves in 48 games last season. He was named to his sixth All-Star game last season.

In other moves on Tuesday, the Astros recalled outfielder Zach Cole from Triple-A Sugar Land and placed infielder Braden Shewmake on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain retroactive to Sunday.

They also transferred infielder Carlos Correa, who is out for the season after left ankle surgery, to the 60-day injured list.