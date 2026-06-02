Yankees vs. Guardians prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 2

Two of the best teams in the American League open a three-game series as the New York Yankees (36-23) and the Cleveland Guardians (34-27) take the field tonight in the Bronx.

Cleveland sends left‑hander Joey Cantillo to the mound, carrying a 4‑2 record and a 3.57 ERA into his 13th start of the season. New York counters with right‑hander Cam Schlittler, who has been one of the most dominant arms in baseball so far, entering the night at 7‑2 with a stellar 1.50 ERA and 0.85 WHIP.

If you are not familiar with this year’s version of the Yankees, know that they are being led on offense by Ben Rice. Yes, Aaron Judge is healthy and playing every day, but his numbers are simply not as good as the ones Rice is putting up. The first baseman is hitting .306 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs. But Rice and Judge are not alone. The Yankees are hitting .243 as a team and lead the American League in runs scored. They have plated 305 runners which is 21 more than the second most productive offense in the league (Minnesota with 284).

Cleveland, meanwhile, scores a little over one run less per game than New York (4.1 vs. 5.2). Jose Ramirez is their leader. The veteran, though, has started slow hitting just .234 to date. Travis Bazzana (.294), Chase DeLauter (.268), and Brayan Rocchio (.293) have picked up the slack for their captain. Their bats and the Guardians’ pitching staff, ranked among the league’s best with a 3.74 ERA, keeps them competitive in nearly every matchup.

Cleveland will need to be exceptional to knock off a Yankees’ team that is hitting and pitching as well as any team in baseball right now.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Guardians

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, YES, CLEGuardians.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-225), Cleveland Guardians (+183)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (-110), Guardians +1.5 (-110)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Guardians - June 2

Yankees: Cam Schlittler

Season Totals: 72.0 IP, 7-2, 1.50 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 81K, 13 BB

Cam Schlittler Season Totals: 72.0 IP, 7-2, 1.50 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 81K, 13 BB Guardians: Joey Cantillo

Season Totals: 58.0 IP, 4-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 52K, 31 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Guardians

Anthony Volpe is 6-20 over his last 5 games

is 6-20 over his last 5 games Ben Rice has hit in 5 straight games (12-22)

has hit in 5 straight games (12-22) Aaron Judge has homered once since May 10

has homered once since May 10 Brayan Rocchio is 7-20 over his last 6 games

is 7-20 over his last 6 games Jose Ramirez has hit safely in his last 3 games (3-12) and in 5 of his last 6 (5-21)

has hit safely in his last 3 games (3-12) and in 5 of his last 6 (5-21) Chase DeLauter is 8-22 over his last 5 games

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees and Guardians

The Guardians are 32-29 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees are 30-29 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 30 times in Cleveland’s 61 games this season (30-31)

The OVER has cashed 26 times in the Yankees’ 59 games this season (26-30-3)

Duran someone to add amid hot streak for Red Sox Eric Samulski details Jarren Duran's recent hot streak for the Boston Red Sox and why he is someone to add in fantasy leagues whether via waivers or trade.

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Guardians

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Guardians:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 7.5.

Team Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees’ Team Total OVER 4.5 runs



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