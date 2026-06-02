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Watch Now
Gonzalez skipping Pats’ OTAs amid contract dispute
June 2, 2026 09:23 AM
Devin McCourty and Mike Florio react to Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez skipping team OTAs and question what the news means for New England.
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