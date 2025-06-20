Skip navigation
Kelce's snap count may be similar to last season
June 20, 2025 02:08 PM
Kyle Dvorchak reports on Andy Reid revealing Travis Kelce's potential usage for the upcoming season and whether the 4-time All-Pro will get back to elite fantasy production.
Related Videos
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?
01:35
‘Not much competition’ for Jets WR2 job
01:30
Akers could be insurance policy for Saints in 2025
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
01:17
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?
01:19
Why Etienne Jr. remains ‘default’ starter for Jags
01:10
Hampton looks like ‘total package’ with Chargers
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
01:23
JSN lining up outside could hurt fantasy outlook
01:38
Maye ‘finding his stride’ in Patriots offense
01:27
Lawrence cleaning up footwork ahead of 2025 season
01:14
Bears TE Loveland may struggle for targets
01:16
Commanders’ McLaurin not reporting to OTAs
01:18
Chubb reportedly signing one-year deal with Texans
01:11
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
01:22
Can Bateman be more than a deep-ball specialist?
01:10
Metcalf will benefit from Rodgers signing with PIT
01:12
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
01:08
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
03:47
How could Rodgers impact Steelers’ offense?
01:12
Richardson will miss minicamp with shoulder injury
01:07
Darnold solidified behind center for Seattle
01:08
Why Flowers is a potential ‘high-end’ WR2 in 2025
01:37
Questions remain about Etienne’s role on Jaguars
01:36
Smith a ‘top’ fantasy TE if he stays with Dolphins
01:39
Allen could be big part of Jets offense in 2025
Latest Clips
52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
01:29
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
01:32
What’s next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?
01:41
Fair to ‘dream on’ Braves’ young starter Fuentes
01:25
Buxton ‘playing best ball’ of his career in 2025
16:27
Gray talks opening of Hall of Excellence museum
13:42
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
03:10
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
03:09
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
08:39
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’
04:51
Cercene outduels Zarigana in Coronation Stakes
01:56
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder
01:36
Fears and Jazz predicted to ‘match’ in NBA Draft
01:46
Target Haliburton’s player prop for Game 7 vs. OKC
01:51
Hard to justify Mercury ‘letdown spot’ vs. Sky
04:44
Time for Sandals shocks to win Commonwealth Cup
01:25
Will Knueppel be a top five draft pick?
01:29
Sparks a strong bet against Lynx
13:55
Teague takes Pacers in Game 7 of NBA Finals
05:35
Sanders caught speeding, needs to ‘show maturity’
13:54
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1
08:16
Pacers ‘dominated’ Thunder in Game 6 win
01:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
03:30
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
05:47
Korda liking position after even-par first round
03:10
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
06:54
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
02:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
02:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
