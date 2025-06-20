 Skip navigation
Top News

Skubal_USA.jpg
Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal leads the list of dazzling options for week of June 23
Jonathan Toews
Jonathan Toews is signing with the Winnipeg Jets as he embarks on an NHL comeback
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark eager to move forward after Indiana’s scuffle with Sun

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 1

June 20, 2025 09:49 AM
Watch the best moments from the first round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas.
jeeno_mpx.jpg
3:30
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
nelly.jpg
1:11
Korda back to even after capitalizing on free drop
nbc_sales_golf_kpmg_mentors_250619.jpg
1:05
Coaches, fellow players, family mentor LPGA stars
ruoning_yin.jpg
1:08
LPGA’s greatest inspirations on and off the course
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordapresser_250617.jpg
10:45
Korda ‘ready’ for KPMG Women’s amid neck flare-up
sales_golf_kpmg_excellence_250617.jpg
1:08
What ‘excellence’ means to LPGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
7:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
meijerlpgaclassicrd3hl.jpg
10:32
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
nbc_lpgameijerround2_250613.jpg
10:31
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgameierrd1_250612.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round
Now Playing

Related Videos

kupcho_site.jpg
09:35
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicround2v3_260607.jpg
10:38
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicrd1_250606.jpg
10:28
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_sales_valuedpreffinalrd_250601.jpg
01:56
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
starkfinalround.jpg
10:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
03:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
trophy_site.jpg
07:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
01:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
nbc_golf_starksound_250531.jpg
02:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
09:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_usopenrd3_250531.jpg
14:45
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
03:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
01:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordaint_250530.jpg
02:33
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
nbc_golf_kordard2_250530.jpg
07:04
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women’s Open round
nbc_golf_sales_valuedperfrd1_250529.jpg
01:19
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
09:38
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_lgpausopenrd1_250529.jpg
18:21
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_mikewhan_250529.jpg
10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
08:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
nbc_golf_lf_thompsonthitikul_250528.jpg
02:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
nbc_golf_lydiakofeature_250528.jpg
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_golf_mayaopen3hl_250524.jpg
03:05
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lpgamexicord2_250523.jpg
08:19
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 2

Latest Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
13:42
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
03:10
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
03:09
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_pftpm_shedeur_250620.jpg
08:39
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’
nbc_horse_coronationstakes_250620.jpg
04:51
Cercene outduels Zarigana in Coronation Stakes
nbc_roto_indokcgm7_250620.jpg
01:56
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder
nbc_roto_nba5thpick_250620.jpg
01:36
Fears and Jazz predicted to ‘match’ in NBA Draft
nbc_roto_nbafinals_250620.jpg
01:46
Target Haliburton’s player prop for Game 7 vs. OKC
nbc_roto_phxvchi_250620.jpg
01:51
Hard to justify Mercury ‘letdown spot’ vs. Sky
nbc_horse_commonwealth_250620.jpg
04:44
Time for Sandals shocks to win Commonwealth Cup
nbc_roto_knueppel_250620.jpg
01:25
Will Knueppel be a top five draft pick?
nbc_roto_lavmin_250620.jpg
01:29
Sparks a strong bet against Lynx
nbc_dps_jeffteagueinterview_250620.jpg
13:55
Teague takes Pacers in Game 7 of NBA Finals
nbc_dps_shadeursandersdiscussion_250620.jpg
05:35
Sanders caught speeding, needs to ‘show maturity’
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame6reax_250620.jpg
08:16
Pacers ‘dominated’ Thunder in Game 6 win
nbc_golf_sales_strengthfield_250620.jpg
01:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
nbc_golf_nellykordagolfcentral_250619.jpg
05:47
Korda liking position after even-par first round
rory_site.jpg
03:10
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
scottie_site.jpg
06:54
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
02:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
02:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_roto_scherzer_250619.jpg
01:37
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
nbc_roto_alvarez_250619.jpg
01:20
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
nbc_roto_yoshida_250619.jpg
01:20
Yoshida’s return could come early with Devers gone
nbc_roto_treveyonhenderson_250619.jpg
01:10
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back
nbc_roto_kylermurray_250619.jpg
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025
nbc_dps_michaelozanianinterview_250619.jpg
08:50
Why Walter is the right fit for Lakers sale
nbc_dps_dponlakerssale_250619.jpg
06:05
Why did Buss family sell Lakers share now?
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250619.jpg
14:38
Rodgers could bridge ‘culture gap’ with production