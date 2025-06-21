Watch Now
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee review Scottie Scheffler's ups and downs from Round 2 at the Travelers Championship, where the World No. 1 had a "hold your hat" kind of afternoon at TPC River Highlands.
Korda liking position after even-par first round
Nelly Korda says she didn't give herself the best looks in the opening round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, but she likes where she's at. Watch her highlights before she and Golf Central break down her round.
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy's first-round 64 in the Travelers Championship before he breaks down what went well for him on Thursday.
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
Scottie Scheffler didn't have his best in the U.S. Open, but the typical version of the world No. 1 was back at the Travelers Championship. Watch his Round 1 highlights and interview before Brandel Chamblee analyzes.
Spaun: ‘Things have settled down’ after U.S. Open
J.J. Spaun discusses what his life has been like after winning the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, if he is feeling added pressure after his thrilling victory, how much he has grown over the past year and more.
Walsh details KPMG Women’s historic purse increase
KPMG Chair and CEO-elect Tim Walsh catches up with Anna Jackson about why he's "incredibly proud" about the increased purse for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, how AI will play a role in the event, and more.
Kessler: My priority is building trust with LPGA
Incoming LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler joins Golf Central to discuss the top priority when he steps into his new role on July 15, sharing how he hopes to build trust with the players and sponsors.
Henderson talks 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Brooke Henderson reflects on winning the 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club, sharing how she has grown since that victory and why her caddie and sister, Brittany, is so important in her life.
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
KPMG ambassador Mariah Stackhouse joins Golf Central to share how KPMG has elevated the LPGA Tour every single year, also explaining why their presence allows golfers to play up to their highest possible standards.
Hanse explains Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco design
Ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, architect Gil Hanse peels back the curtain on how he designed Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, what makes the course unique, and the challenges of the final stretch.
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers
George Savaricas catches up with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at the Travelers Championship to discuss how they feel on the heels of the U.S. Open and more ahead of the final signature event of the season.