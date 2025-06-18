Watch Now
Scheffler, McIlroy looking forward to Travelers
George Savaricas catches up with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at the Travelers Championship to discuss how they feel on the heels of the U.S. Open and more ahead of the final signature event of the season.
Stackhouse: KPMG elevates the LPGA Tour every year
KPMG ambassador Mariah Stackhouse joins Golf Central to share how KPMG has elevated the LPGA Tour every year, and why their presence allows golfers to play up to the highest standards.
Analyzing the KPMG Women’s technological advances
Justin Ray joins the Golf Central desk to discuss the "next evolution" behind the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where new technologies and insights will benefit golfers in live time.
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
Maverick McNealy discusses the ways in which KPMG elevates the game of golf, how the brand has supported his own golf journey, and the different preparation required for a major championship.
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
As the LPGA Tour celebrates 75 years, hear from pioneers of the Tour reflect on the organization's storied history and growth from its humble beginnings to the global stage.
KPMG CEO explains record-tying KPMG Women’s purse
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague and KPMG CEO Paul Knopp join Golf Central to explain why it 'was the right time' to increase the KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse to a record-tying $12 million.
Lewis: KPMG has been a huge part of my golf career
KPMG ambassador and two-time major champion Stacy Lewis joins Golf Central to share her excitement for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship being in Texas, her motivation each day, the Solheim Cup and more.
How KPMG is ‘bringing excellence’ to women’s golf
KPMG Deputy Chair and COO Laura Newinski joins Golf Central to explain the types of technology they're implementing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in an effort to keep 'bringing excellence' to women's golf.
Stark: Weight of USWO win ‘hasn’t landed yet’
Maja Stark joins the media ahead of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship to reflect on how her life has changed after winning her first major at the U.S. Women's Open and how she's preparing for another one.
LPGA golfers ready for test at Fields Ranch East
Amy Rogers joins Golf Central to discuss Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco hosting the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for the first time, and LPGA Tour golfers share why the course is going to be a challenge this week.