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Jonas Vingegaard starts quest for Grand Tour triple as Paul Magnier wins Giro d’Italia opening stage

  
Published May 8, 2026 11:50 AM
Highlights: 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 5
May 7, 2026 12:17 PM
Tune in to highlights from Stage 5 of the 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, where riders travel from León to Astorga during the hilly stage.

BURGAS, Bulgaria — Paul Magnier claimed the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia after the French rider won a sprint finish, while race favorite Jonas Vingegaard finished safely in the pack.

Magnier, who rides for Soudal Quick-Step, will wear the pink shirt for Stage 2 after his first win at a three-week Grand Tour.

The Giro’s opening three stages are being held in Bulgaria. The opening stage was a flat 91-mile course from Nessebar to Burgas on the Black Sea coast. Magnier finished the stage in 3 hours, 21 minutes, edging Tobias Lund Andresen at the finish line.

Several riders went down in a crash when a rider clipped a temporary barrier during the run-in over the final strech. It appears all the riders who fell managed to get up and finish the stage.

Vingegaard is aiming to complete the rare feat of winning all three Grand Tours. The Danish leader of Jumbo Visma team won the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023 and the Spanish Vuelta last year. This year, he won the Paris-Nice and Volta de Catalonia weeklong races in March.

Tadej Pogačar, cycling’s top talent, is skipping the Giro to focus on adding to his four Tour titles in July.

Saturday’s stage is a hilly 221-kilometer ride from Burgas to Tarnovo.

The Giro finishes in Rome on May 31.