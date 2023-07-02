Adam Yates won the Tour de France’s first stage over twin brother Simon Yates, taking the yellow jersey.
2023 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and king of the mountains.
NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar are the Tour de France favorites as the race starts Saturday.
Ten riders to watch at the Tour de France, live on NBC Sports and Peacock from July 1-23.
2023 Tour de France stage-by-stage route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times.
Chris Froome, the active leader with four Tour de France titles and seven Grand Tour titles overall, will not race this year’s Tour that starts July 1.
Latest
Two days after the death of Gino Mäder from injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse, Mattias Skjelmose dedicated his race victory to the Swiss rider.
Mark Cavendish, who shares the record of 34 Tour de France stage wins with Eddy Merckx, plans to retire from road cycling after this season.
Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar said he was lucky to escape from his weekend crash with only a broken left wrist, an injury that should not derail his Tour prep.
Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will remain with Jumbo-Visma until the end of 2027, the Dutch team said.
NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK AND ASO ANNOUNCE SIX-YEAR EXTENSION FOR EXCLUSIVE U.S. MEDIA RIGHTS FOR TOUR DE FRANCE
NBC Sports Continues as Home of Tour de France in the United States Through 2029 Beginning in 2024, All Stages to be Presented Live Exclusively on Peacock; Select Stages Simulcast on NBC Daily Live Coverage to Include NBC Sports-Produced Pre-Race/Recap Shows on Peacock Partnership Includes Additional A.S.O.
Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish might still get a chance to claim the outright record for stage wins at the Tour de France.
Italy will host the start of the Tour de France for the first time in 2024 to mark the 100th anniversary of Ottavio Bottecchia win.
The 2024 Tour de France will end on the French Riviera instead of the French capital because of the Paris Olympics.
Nairo Quintana withdrew from the Vuelta a España to defend himself against his DQ from the Tour de France for misuse of an opioid banned during races.
Two-time Tour de France runner-up Nairo Quintana was disqualified from the 2022 edition on Wednesday for misuse of an opioid banned during races.