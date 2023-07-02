 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
CyclingTour De France

Tour De France

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
06:02
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
Adam Yates won the Tour de France’s first stage over twin brother Simon Yates, taking the yellow jersey.
Jonas Vingegaard
02:53
2023 Tour de France Standings
2023 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and king of the mountains.
France Cycling Tour de France
07:35
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.
Jonas Vingegaard
02:53
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar meet at Tour de France for next rivalry chapter
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar are the Tour de France favorites as the race starts Saturday.
Egan Bernal
07:35
2023 Tour de France cyclists to watch
Ten riders to watch at the Tour de France, live on NBC Sports and Peacock from July 1-23.
160524 TDF
07:35
2023 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
2023 Tour de France stage-by-stage route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times.
chris-froome.jpg
Chris Froome to miss Tour de France
Chris Froome, the active leader with four Tour de France titles and seven Grand Tour titles overall, will not race this year’s Tour that starts July 1.

Latest

86th Tour de Suisse 2023 - Stage 8
Tour de Suisse winner Skjelmose dedicates title to Mäder
Two days after the death of Gino Mäder from injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse, Mattias Skjelmose dedicated his race victory to the Swiss rider.
Mark Cavendish
Mark Cavendish to retire from cycling after 2023 season
Mark Cavendish, who shares the record of 34 Tour de France stage wins with Eddy Merckx, plans to retire from road cycling after this season.
87th La Fleche Wallonne 2023 - Men's Elite
Tadej Pogacar undergoes ‘successful’ wrist surgery after crash
Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar said he was lucky to escape from his weekend crash with only a broken left wrist, an injury that should not derail his Tour prep.
62nd Itzulia Basque Country – Stage 6
Tour de France champ Jonas Vingegaard extends Jumbo-Visma deal
Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will remain with Jumbo-Visma until the end of 2027, the Dutch team said.
tour de france
NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK AND ASO ANNOUNCE SIX-YEAR EXTENSION FOR EXCLUSIVE U.S. MEDIA RIGHTS FOR TOUR DE FRANCE
NBC Sports Continues as Home of Tour de France in the United States Through 2029 Beginning in 2024, All Stages to be Presented Live Exclusively on Peacock; Select Stages Simulcast on NBC Daily Live Coverage to Include NBC Sports-Produced Pre-Race/Recap Shows on Peacock Partnership Includes Additional A.S.O.
8th Tour de France Saitama Criterium 2022 - Criterium Race
Record-chasing Mark Cavendish extends career by joining Astana
Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish might still get a chance to claim the outright record for stage wins at the Tour de France.
tour de france
Tour de France start in 2024 to be staged in Italy
Italy will host the start of the Tour de France for the first time in 2024 to mark the 100th anniversary of Ottavio Bottecchia win.
2024 Tour de France Nice
2024 Tour de France to end with Nice time trial due to Paris Olympics
The 2024 Tour de France will end on the French Riviera instead of the French capital because of the Paris Olympics.
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Nairo Quintana withdraws from Vuelta a España to prepare his defense
Nairo Quintana withdrew from the Vuelta a España to defend himself against his DQ from the Tour de France for misuse of an opioid banned during races.
Nairo Quintana
Nairo Quintana disqualified from Tour de France for opioid use
Two-time Tour de France runner-up Nairo Quintana was disqualified from the 2022 edition on Wednesday for misuse of an opioid banned during races.