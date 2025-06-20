 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Kittle: 'Violence is coming' with Saleh's return

June 20, 2025 12:04 PM
Mike Florio reacts to George Kittle's recent comments about Robert Saleh returning as the 49ers' defensive coordinator and evaluates San Francisco's outlook ahead of another season with Kyle Shanahan as head coach.
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
13:42
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
3:10
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
3:09
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_pftpm_shedeur_250620.jpg
8:39
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’
burrowmailbag.jpg
12:15
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
10:33
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
nbc_pft_pftpm_rasheerice_250619.jpg
3:48
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution
nbc_pft_pftpm_shedeursandersspeeding_250619.jpg
5:58
Why Sanders’ speeding ticket adds more pressure
nbc_pft_pftpm_lakersforsale_250619.jpg
5:50
What Lakers sale says about NFL team value
nbc_pft_pftpm_jairealexander_250619.jpg
6:12
Why Ravens signing CB Alexander ‘can’t hurt’ Lamar
Related Videos

nbc_roto_treveyonhenderson_250619.jpg
01:10
Verdict still out on Henderson as bell-cow back
nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
03:59
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
03:03
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
02:31
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks
nbc_pftpm_jramseylatest_250618.jpg
04:04
Most likely timeline for Dolphins trading Ramsey
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250618.jpg
19:14
PFT PM Mailbag: Why Steelers need a playoff win
nbc_pftpm_baljacksoncontract_250618.jpg
04:38
What approach will Lamar take with contract talks?
nbc_roto_cook_250613.jpg
01:38
Cook ‘fully participated’ in Bills’ minicamp
nbc_roto_walker_250613.jpg
01:21
Seahawks’ Walker ‘should be fine’ by training camp
nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
07:02
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
02:18
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
05:58
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons
nbc_pft_mcdaniel_chubb_dolphins_250613.jpg
08:24
Evaluating McDaniel’s future with Dolphins
nbc_pft_tua_dolphins_culture_250613.jpg
08:32
Will Dolphins really change culture next season?
nbc_pft_retiredplayersdiscussion_250613.jpg
14:46
PFT Draft: NFL players we’d like to see return
nbc_pft_zactaylorsound_250613.jpg
09:51
Taylor addresses Stewart’s absence from minicamp
nbc_pft_shemarstewartsoundpt2_250613.jpg
06:48
How does Stewart situation with CIN get solved?
nbc_pft_shemarstewartdispute_250613.jpg
13:14
Stewart, Bengals dispute is ‘disappointing’
SimmsTrivia.jpg
05:44
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
04:27
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
14:01
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
nbc_pft_simmstop10qbs_250612.jpg
04:17
Simms explains why Mahomes isn’t his No. 1 QB
nbc_pft_davanteadamsla_250612.jpg
06:36
Adams: Joining Rams was ‘what I needed’
nbc_pft_travishunterbtj_250612.jpg
10:30
Hunter, Thomas Jr. can be a ‘special’ combination
nbc_pft_jarrianjonesmadden_250612.jpg
07:01
Jones reacts to Barkley hurdle on Madden cover
nbc_pft_rodgersleadership_250612.jpg
09:29
Rodgers looking to be a ‘servant leader’ with PIT
nbc_pft_metcalfonrodgers_250612.jpg
13:51
Evaluating potential of Rodgers-Metcalf connection
nbc_pft_smithrodgersmetcalf_250612.jpg
08:55
Steelers still need another offensive weapon
nbc_csu_wouldyouratherv2_250611.jpg
03:40
Should Hunter specialize or play both sides?
nbc_csu_dkaaronrodgers_250611.jpg
02:44
Steelers will be ‘more dangerous’ with Rodgers

Latest Clips

nbc_horse_coronationstakes_250620.jpg
04:51
Cercene outduels Zarigana in Coronation Stakes
nbc_roto_indokcgm7_250620.jpg
01:56
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder
nbc_roto_nba5thpick_250620.jpg
01:36
Fears and Jazz predicted to ‘match’ in NBA Draft
nbc_roto_nbafinals_250620.jpg
01:46
Target Haliburton’s player prop for Game 7 vs. OKC
nbc_roto_phxvchi_250620.jpg
01:51
Hard to justify Mercury ‘letdown spot’ vs. Sky
nbc_horse_commonwealth_250620.jpg
04:44
Time for Sandals shocks to win Commonwealth Cup
nbc_roto_knueppel_250620.jpg
01:25
Will Knueppel be a top five draft pick?
nbc_roto_lavmin_250620.jpg
01:29
Sparks a strong bet against Lynx
nbc_dps_jeffteagueinterview_250620.jpg
13:55
Teague takes Pacers in Game 7 of NBA Finals
nbc_dps_shadeursandersdiscussion_250620.jpg
05:35
Sanders caught speeding, needs to ‘show maturity’
nbc_golf_lpgakpmgrd1v3_250620.jpg
13:54
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame6reax_250620.jpg
08:16
Pacers ‘dominated’ Thunder in Game 6 win
nbc_golf_sales_strengthfield_250620.jpg
01:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
jeeno_mpx.jpg
03:30
Highlights: Thitikul’s putter ‘on fire’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_nellykordagolfcentral_250619.jpg
05:47
Korda liking position after even-par first round
rory_site.jpg
03:10
HLs: Rory rides momentum to open Travelers strong
scottie_site.jpg
06:54
The ‘Scheffler we know’ back in Travelers Round 1
nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
02:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
02:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_roto_scherzer_250619.jpg
01:37
Takeaways from Scherzer’s dominant rehab start
nbc_roto_alvarez_250619.jpg
01:20
Álvarez ‘on the road to recovery’ with Astros
nbc_roto_yoshida_250619.jpg
01:20
Yoshida’s return could come early with Devers gone
nbc_roto_kylermurray_250619.jpg
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025
nbc_dps_michaelozanianinterview_250619.jpg
08:50
Why Walter is the right fit for Lakers sale
nbc_dps_dponlakerssale_250619.jpg
06:05
Why did Buss family sell Lakers share now?
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250619.jpg
14:38
Rodgers could bridge ‘culture gap’ with production
nbc_dps_brendanhaywoodinterview_250619.jpg
15:12
Pacers must think ‘big picture’ with Haliburton
nbc_dps_danwoikeinterview_250619.jpg
10:04
How Lakers sale can improve the franchise
nelly.jpg
01:11
Korda back to even after capitalizing on free drop