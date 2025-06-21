 Skip navigation
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Pocono Raceway

  
Published June 21, 2025 06:00 AM

Pocono Raceway will feature more than seven hours of on-track action Saturday for the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series.

The Xfinity Series will be on track at 10 a.m. for a 55-minute practice that will be followed immediately by qualifying for a 100-lap race. The green flag will drop at 3:40 p.m.

The Cup Series will begin a nearly hourlong practice at 12:35 p.m. with each of the two groups getting 25 minutes each of track time. Qualifying will begin at 1:45 p.m. to set the lineup for Sunday’s 160-lap race.

Cole Custer is the defending Xfinity race winner but is absent from this year’s entry list after moving back up to the Cup Series in 2025.

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to serve as crew chief in Pocono Xfinity race
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be the crew chief for Connor Zilisch as Zilisch’s regular crew chief sits out due to a penalty.

Pocono Raceway Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10 - 10:55 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 11:05 a.m. - noon — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 12:35 - 1:35 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1:45 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (100 laps, 250 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 25, Stage 2 at Lap 50; CW Network; MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: A mixture of sunshine and clouds with a high of 81 degrees and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 15% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity Series race.