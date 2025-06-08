Watch Now
'Greatest shot of my life' sends Fox to U.S. Open
Ryan Fox tells Kira K. Dixon about the emotions of his thrilling playoff win at the RBC Canadian Open before Golf Central give their reactions.
Up Next
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
Look back at the best shots from Round 4 of the KLM Open at the The International golf course in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
Watch highlights from the final round of the Arnold Palmer Cup, where the international team defeated the United States team in mixed competition.
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2025 PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship at TPC Wisconsin.
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
Matteo Manassero discusses his Round 3 showing at the RBC Canadian Open before the Golf Central crew break down the Italian's resilience throughout his career.
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1
Watch the best moments from the first round of the 2025 PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship at TPC Wisconsin.
‘Absolute carnage’ at TPC Toronto’s No. 11
'Absolute carnage' at TPC Toronto's No. 11
Watch the 11th hole at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley claim a few victims in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open.
McIlroy’s missed cut ‘completely out of the blue’
McIlroy's missed cut 'completely out of the blue'
The Golf Central crew discusses how they didn't see Rory McIlroy's struggles at the RBC Canadian Open coming, which resulted in a missed cut for the first time this year.
Missed cut ‘concerns’ McIlroy after Canadian Open
Missed cut 'concerns' McIlroy after Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy talks with the media after his worst 36-hole finish at the RBC Canadian Open and what he needs to do before the U.S. Open next week.
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Round 1
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.