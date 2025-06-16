 Skip navigation
Top News

Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton gives the U.S. 3 men in the ATP top 10 for the first time since 2006
Minnesota Twins v. Houston Astros
Astros at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 16
2026 Olympic hockey rosters
2026 Olympic men’s hockey rosters: first six players per team named so far

Top Clips

bengriffinaon.jpg
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
nbc_pl_bargains_250616.jpg
Best-ever Premier League bargain signings
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
bengriffinaon.jpg
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
nbc_pl_bargains_250616.jpg
Best-ever Premier League bargain signings
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add

Watch Now

McIlroy hasn't taken time to process Masters win

June 16, 2025 10:36 AM
The Golf Today crew looks back on Rory McIlroy's weekend interviews and discusses his play since winning the Masters, in addition to how he moves forward after achieving a lifelong dream.
bengriffinaon.jpg
0:36
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
nbc_golf_gt_oakmontpresident_250616.jpg
7:22
Oakmont president Lynch summarizes 125th U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_roryseg_250616.jpg
6:24
McIlroy hasn’t taken time to process Masters win
nbc_golf_brandelseg_250616.jpg
12:01
Unpacking the ‘cataclysmic chaos’ of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_rexandlavhit_250616.jpg
6:09
Lavner: Spaun’s finish at U.S. Open was legendary
cianciarulo_golf_today.jpg
9:06
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
good_good.jpg
5:20
Why live events are important to Good Good brand
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_250603.jpg
5:55
Stark, Korda build momentum at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gt_clantonintv_250603.jpg
7:52
Clanton: ‘If you have a goal, you can get there’
Aon5-26.jpg
0:39
Cauley, Griffin headline Aon Swing 5, Next 10
Related Videos

nbc_golf_heroshot_250616.jpg
02:08
Inside Spaun’s heroics to win the U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gcpodschefflervsfield_250611.jpg
05:59
Oakmont may bring out the artist in Scheffler
nbc_golf_lplfinancialclipv2_250609.jpg
02:35
Scheffler, Straka head to Oakmont in great form
rory_site.jpg
06:07
Rory in trouble at Oakmont barring driving fix
nbc_golf_gc_tlewusopenhit_250608.jpg
04:00
Early arrivals ready for tough Oakmont challenge
nbc_golf_gc_foxsounddeskreax_250608.jpg
04:10
‘Greatest shot of my life’ sends Fox to U.S. Open
nbc_golf_dpworltour_250608.jpg
04:41
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerhighlights_250607.jpg
03:44
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
nbc_golf_americanfamilychamp_250607.jpg
02:55
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_manassero_250607.jpg
06:56
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
nbc_golf_gc_championshl_250606.jpg
01:53
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_11thhole_250606.jpg
05:21
‘Absolute carnage’ at TPC Toronto’s No. 11
rorystruggles.jpg
07:03
McIlroy’s missed cut ‘completely out of the blue’
nbc_golf_gc_rorysound_250606.jpg
04:17
Missed cut ‘concerns’ McIlroy after Canadian Open
nbc_golf_palmercup_250605.jpg
02:16
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Round 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroycanada_250605.jpg
10:31
McIlroy quickly adjusting to driver at TPC Toronto
nbc_golf_golfpodcastclipv4_250604.jpg
03:20
McIlroy having trouble finding level of motivation
nbc_golf_fordandsargent_250604.jpg
07:12
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
nbc_golf_gt_canadianopen_250603.jpg
05:54
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
nbc_golf_gt_golflongestday_250503.jpg
06:05
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
nbc_golf_gcpscheffler_250601.jpg
02:23
Scheffler borrowing top qualities from golf greats
nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
02:18
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
nbc_golf_ncaamenschampionship_250528.jpg
19:29
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, final
nbc_golf_osuteamintv_250528.jpg
07:50
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
nbc_golf_fedexcup_250528.jpg
08:34
Do Tour players know what makes for best product?
nbc_golf_semitalk_250527.jpg
03:33
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
2025tourchampionshipannouncement.jpg
06:59
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
nbc_golf_burkowskiromine_250526.jpg
06:05
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
nbc_golf_lasassointerviewsreax_250526.jpg
08:11
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
nbc_golf_watervillefeature_250526.jpg
08:51
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_cunhaintv_250616.jpg
02:50
Cunha: Move to Man United is ‘a dream come true’
nbc_pl_bargains_250616.jpg
01:09
Best-ever Premier League bargain signings
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
01:17
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add
nbc_roto_mostthrees_250616.jpg
01:35
Bet against Haliburton for most threes in Finals
nbc_roto_pacersthundersv3_250616.jpg
01:55
Bet the under in Thunder vs. Pacers Game 5
nbc_bte_wnbadefpoty_250616.jpg
01:40
Liberty’s Jones one to watch for WNBA DPOY
nbc_bte_okcindplayerprops_250616.jpg
01:36
Target Siakam’s point total in NBA Finals Game 5
nbc_dps_nbasegment_250616.jpg
05:23
SGA playing ‘old-school basketball’ in NBA Finals
nbc_dps_desmondbane_250616.jpg
05:25
Bane trade ‘signals a rebuild’ for Grizzlies
nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
03:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
02:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
nbc_golf_spaunpresser_250516.jpg
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250615.jpg
01:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250615.jpg
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250615.jpg
08:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250615.jpg
04:24
Cup drivers recap Mexico City race won by SVG
nbc_golf_usopenfinalrd_250615.jpg
21:02
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_spaunwinningputt_250615.jpg
02:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaun17_250615.jpg
01:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
burns_raw.jpg
02:11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
nbc_nas_cupmexico_250615.jpg
16:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
07:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg8_250615.jpg
37:51
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
nbc_imsa_pccmontreal_250615.jpg
12:23
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal
usopenoakmontfeature.jpg
02:07
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
nbc_usl_tampavsftlauderdale_250614.jpg
07:22
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC