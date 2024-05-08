 Skip navigation
Benjamin Thomas
Thomas takes biggest road win of his career in Giro d’Italia Stage 5 as Pocagar keeps leader’s pink jersey
Naomi Osaka
Osaka plays solidly in her opening match at the Italian Open; Darderi eliminates Shapovalov
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-OLY-PARIS-2024-TORCH
Olympic Flame arrives in France for torch relay lead up to Paris Games

nbc_csu_cowboysquestions_240508__509159.jpg
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?
nbc_golf_gt_lewisreport_240508.jpg
What Rory’s board departure means for the PGA Tour
nbc_simms_draftkings_240508.jpg
Can Titans go from worst to first in AFC South?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Unpacking Riley's comments about Butler

May 8, 2024 01:02 PM
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby share their thoughts on Pat Riley's press conference comments on Jimmy Butler's statements regarding the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics during the playoffs.
nbc_bfa_knickspacers_240508.jpg
6:16
Can Brunson carry the Knicks past the Pacers?
nbc_bfa_rudygobertdpoy_240508.jpg
4:52
Should Wembanyama have won the DPOY over Gobert?
nbc_bfa_wolvesnuggets_240508.jpg
13:18
Edwards has ‘embarrassed’ Murray, Nuggets
nbc_bfa_wnbaflights_240508.jpg
14:20
WNBA to charter flights after viral Clark video
nbc_bfa_greggdoyel_240508.jpg
12:26
Doyel suspended, barred from covering Clark, Fever
nbc_bfa_wnbastars_240508.jpg
4:45
WNBA has to evolve after Reese’s debut debacle
nbc_bfa_rasheerice_240508.jpg
4:11
Rice under investigation for alleged assault
nbc_bfa_bradyroast_240506.jpg
6:30
Nothing off limits in Tom Brady roast
nbc_bfa_lakersham_240506__146418.jpg
19:17
Why LeBron is a ‘victim of his own intelligence’
nbc_bfa_knickspacers_240506.jpg
10:02
Can ‘culturally-relevant’ Knicks keep momentum?
nbc_bfa_wolvesnuggets_240506.jpg
13:58
Edwards showing ‘sophistication’ in playoff run
nbc_bfa_jimmybutler_240506.jpg
11:57
Butler must win more to justify trash talking
